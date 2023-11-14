Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th November

Plenty of great brass band music to enjoy with Chris Helme over the airwaves.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 12th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-november-2023/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Summit March

Frank Seymour arr. Edrich Siebert

Harry Mortimer and his All-Stars Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Kenilworth

Sir Arthur Bliss

The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Harry Mortimer OBE

Dance Hongroise

Delibes arr. Edrich Siebert

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Midnight Euphonium

Goff Richards

Soloist: Ian Plant

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

MD: Ian Craddock

Slavonic Rhapsody No.2

Carl Friedmann arr. Frank Wright

Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band

MD: Glyn Williams

La Califfa

Ennio Morricone arr. Stuart Pullin

Soloist: Dale Hosking

Brisbane Excelsior Band

MD: Howard Taylor

Festival Music

Romance

Eric Ball

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Battle Hymn of the Republic

Ray Steadman-Allen

New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Golden Jubilee — March

Brigadier Milton Kippax

Williams Fairey Band

MD: James Williams MBE

Amazing Race

Andrew Mackereth

Hendon Band of the Salvation Army

BM: David Rudd

Corineus

Christopher Bond

GUS Band

MD: Christopher Bond

Waltz Of The Flowers

Tchaikovsky arr. Bolton and Banks

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

MD: Allan Withington

Coronation Anthem: Zadok The Priest

G.F. Handel arr. Geoffrey Brand

Massed Bands Black Dyke Mills, Fairey, GUS (Footwear), Yorkshire Imperial Metals Bands,

York Celebration Choir and organist Christopher Dearnley

Guest MD: George Hurst (Choir Master)

Royal Albert Hall

Jerusalem

Hubert Parry arr. Sydney Herbert

Cornet Soloist Derek Garside

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer

Chorale and Toccata

Stephen Bulla

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans

Fidgety Feet

Jack Peberdy

Duet: Nick La Rocca and Larry Shields

Brass Band 13 Etoiles

El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy

Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor David King

Belford's Carnival March

Russell Alexander arr. Roy Newsome

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...