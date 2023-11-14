                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th November

Plenty of great brass band music to enjoy with Chris Helme over the airwaves.

Bandstand
  There are plenty of great tracks, new and old to enjoy i

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 12th November

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-november-2023/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Summit March
Frank Seymour arr. Edrich Siebert
Harry Mortimer and his All-Stars Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

Kenilworth
Sir Arthur Bliss
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Harry Mortimer OBE

Dance Hongroise
Delibes arr. Edrich Siebert
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Midnight Euphonium
Goff Richards
Soloist: Ian Plant
Hebden Bridge Brass Band
MD: Ian Craddock

Slavonic Rhapsody No.2
Carl Friedmann arr. Frank Wright
Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band
MD: Glyn Williams

La Califfa
Ennio Morricone arr. Stuart Pullin
Soloist: Dale Hosking
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor

Festival Music
Romance
Eric Ball
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Battle Hymn of the Republic
Ray Steadman-Allen
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

Golden Jubilee — March
Brigadier Milton Kippax
Williams Fairey Band
MD: James Williams MBE

Amazing Race
Andrew Mackereth
Hendon Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Rudd

Corineus
Christopher Bond
GUS Band
MD: Christopher Bond

Waltz Of The Flowers
Tchaikovsky arr. Bolton and Banks
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington

Coronation Anthem: Zadok The Priest
G.F. Handel arr. Geoffrey Brand
Massed Bands Black Dyke Mills, Fairey, GUS (Footwear), Yorkshire Imperial Metals Bands,
York Celebration Choir and organist Christopher Dearnley
Guest MD: George Hurst (Choir Master)
Royal Albert Hall

Jerusalem
Hubert Parry arr. Sydney Herbert
Cornet Soloist Derek Garside
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer

Chorale and Toccata
Stephen Bulla
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans

Fidgety Feet
Jack Peberdy
Duet: Nick La Rocca and Larry Shields
Brass Band 13 Etoiles

El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy
Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King

Belford's Carnival March
Russell Alexander arr. Roy Newsome
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

