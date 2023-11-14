Countdown for LBBA Contest

There is plenty of great music making to look forward to this weekend in Loughborough — so make sure you get along and enjoy it all.

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest will take place on Sunday 19th November at Loughborough Foundation Schools (LE11 2DU).

Own-choice

The own-choice test-piece event will be run over two halls with 40 bands expected to compete.

Section 1 will commence in the Hodson Hall at 9.30am, whilst Section 2 will start the Eadon Hall at 9.30am. Sections 3 and 4 will follow on in the Eadon Hall, with the Championship Section concluding play in the Hodson immediately after Section 1.

Brett Baker will support the 'Best Trombone' award in the Championship and Fourth sections by offering a free lesson or workshop to the winning trombones.

In addition, Siobhan Bates has agreed to do the same for the Betty Anderson award for 'Best Tenor Horn' in the Championship Section.

Also, Pennine Music has agreed to provide a £25.00 music voucher to the 'Best Instrumentalist' in every section.

There are several trade stands on show as well as two catering outlets and a bottle bar.

Tickets: £7.00

Programmes: £3.00

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Start: 2.00pm

Blidworth Welfare

City of Hull

East of England Co-op

Longridge

Newstead Welfare

Sandhurst Silver

Shepherd Group Brass

Thundersley





Section 1:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea

Start: 9.30am

Chalford Band

Eccles Borough

Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Hathern Band

Kibworth Brass

Milton Keynes Brass

Oddfellows Brass

Rushden Town

Soham Comrades

Strata Brass

Wantage Silver





Section 2:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

Start: 9.30am

Audley Brass

Foss Dyke

Leicestershire Co-op Snibston

Olney Brass

Raunds Temperance

Rolls Royce (Derby)

Wigston Band





Section 3:

Adjudicator: David W Ashworth

Start: 12.30pm

Amington Band

Cleethorpes Band

Ibstock Brick Brass

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield

Ratby Co-operative





Section 4:



Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 3.15pm

Brackley & District

Coventry Festival

Croft Silver

Dodworth Colliery

Ilkeston Brass

Matlock Band

Stalybridge Old Band

Syston Band

Thrapston Town