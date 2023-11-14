Countdown for LBBA Contest

                 

There is plenty of great music making to look forward to this weekend in Loughborough — so make sure you get along and enjoy it all.

Leiceter
  There is a full day of music making to enjoy at Loughborough

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

        

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association (LBBA) annual contest will take place on Sunday 19th November at Loughborough Foundation Schools (LE11 2DU).

Own-choice

The own-choice test-piece event will be run over two halls with 40 bands expected to compete.

Section 1 will commence in the Hodson Hall at 9.30am, whilst Section 2 will start the Eadon Hall at 9.30am. Sections 3 and 4 will follow on in the Eadon Hall, with the Championship Section concluding play in the Hodson immediately after Section 1.

Brett Baker will support the 'Best Trombone' award in the Championship and Fourth sections by offering a free lesson or workshop to the winning trombones.

In addition, Siobhan Bates has agreed to do the same for the Betty Anderson award for 'Best Tenor Horn' in the Championship Section.

Also, Pennine Music has agreed to provide a £25.00 music voucher to the 'Best Instrumentalist' in every section.

There are several trade stands on show as well as two catering outlets and a bottle bar.

Tickets: £7.00
Programmes: £3.00

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Start: 2.00pm

Blidworth Welfare
City of Hull
East of England Co-op
Longridge
Newstead Welfare
Sandhurst Silver
Shepherd Group Brass
Thundersley


Section 1:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea
Start: 9.30am

Chalford Band
Eccles Borough
Hatfield & Askern Colliery
Hathern Band
Kibworth Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
Oddfellows Brass
Rushden Town
Soham Comrades
Strata Brass
Wantage Silver


Section 2:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones
Start: 9.30am

Audley Brass
Foss Dyke
Leicestershire Co-op Snibston
Olney Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Wigston Band


Section 3:

Adjudicator: David W Ashworth
Start: 12.30pm

Amington Band
Cleethorpes Band
Ibstock Brick Brass
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield
Ratby Co-operative


Section 4:


Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 3.15pm

Brackley & District
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Dodworth Colliery
Ilkeston Brass
Matlock Band
Stalybridge Old Band
Syston Band
Thrapston Town

        

