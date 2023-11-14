                 

*
News

New book celebrates Fabulous Female Musicians

21 remarkable female musicians are interviewed for a new book from award winning author Sammy Stein.

BOOK
  The book has been written by award winning author Sammy Stein

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

        

A new book by award winning author Sammy Stein celebrates 21 top female musicians and their inspirational stories.

In 'Fabulous Female Musicians', the author interviews the musicians, all of whom have made significant contributions to the music industry, highlighting their journeys, triumphs, and challenges in doing so.

Interviews

It also covers a host of musical genres- including jazz, classical, folk, Indian raga, and more with interviews with Evie Asio, Jamie Baum, Simone Baron, Jeanie Barton, Brigitte Beraha, Anjelica Cleaver, Collette Cooper, Amina Figarova, Ruth Goller, China Moses, Destiny Muhammad, Maggie Nicols, Zoe Rahman, Ellen Rowe, Natasha Seale, Sara Serpa, Emma Smith, Leni Stern, Rachel Sutton, CharuSuri, and Emma Rawicz.

Impact

The women talk about the impact music has had on their lives and the passion they feel for it.

They also offer insights into being a working musician and how they have battled adversity, dealt with challenging issues, and managed their personal lives, parenthood, and relationships with fellow musicians. They speak of the change in attitudes during recent years and the empowering aspect of music.

Difficult topics

'Fabulous Female Musicians' came about through Sammy Stein's extensive jazz connections which allowed her to speak to artists across musical landscapes, resulting in a book filled with intimate interviews and personal stories about music and music making within a rich tapestry of experiences.

The book tackles difficult topics female musicians face, from sexual assault to confronting misogyny and bullying.

The interviews shed light on obstacles artists have encountered and their resilience and raises awareness and serves as a platform for discussions surrounding gender equality in the music world.

To purchase:

Fabulous Female Musicians (ISBN No: 978-1803529196) is available at the following online retailers:

Barnes & Noble
Waterstones
Amazon UK
Walmart
Amazon.com

        

