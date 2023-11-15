UK Leading Bands Forum set up

16 leading bands have formed a new forum to work in cooperation with decision makers at all levels on areas of mutual benefit.

The inaugural meeting of the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) recently took place in Birmingham.



Attended by representatives from 15 of the 16 founding member bands ranked in the top 16 in the UK, it focussed on discussions around the purpose of the new group and its remit to work in collaboration with existing organisations.

Name

A major decision was to decide on an appropriate name. The consensus reached was that it should refer to 'Leading Bands' as opposed to 'Elite Bands' to reinforce its ambition to be a collective voice for all bands, aiming to lead dialogue with key decision makers in the movement.

It was further agreed to include representation from all 'Area' regions of the UK, with an invitation accepted by Friary Band (London & Southern Counties) and EverReady Band (North of England).

Values

4BR was informed that the UK Leading Bands Forum will be based on the values of transparency, inclusion and constructive thought, to develop a plan to take issues that impact bands directly to the event organisers, and other key decision makers and organisations.

Although there is no exhaustive list, it is understood that at present it includes Brass Bands England (BBE), British Open Championships, National Championship of Great Britain through Kapitol Promotions, Brass in Concert Championship, the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA), Regional and Local Associations and Committees and the association of Brass BAND Adjudicators (AoBBA).

Stronger connections

4BR was also informed that the UK Leading Bands Forum is fully committed to building stronger banding connections and communities throughout all the sections with an appropriate strategy to be developed in due course.

An agreed mission statement I will now underpin the Forum's work:

"The UKLBF seeks to work in cooperation with decision makers at all levels on areas of mutual benefit directly affecting the current and future promotion and development of major contests and events."

Further action saw a working party from the founding member bands elected which will start to mould the future direction of the Forum.

We are very hopeful that our group can do much good in building a stronger future for banding UK Leading Bands Forum

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Solidarity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The meeting, and the spirit in which it was held, felt like a real breath of fresh air.

It was inspiring to have so many bands in attendance, but unlike a contest day where we are all locked in friendly rivalry, we were able to talk open-mindedly, honestly and collaboratively which gave a real sense of community, solidarity and togetherness between us all."

They added: "We are very hopeful that our group can do much good in building a stronger future for banding."

4BR was informed that further action points will be worked and reported on at the next meeting on 13th December, after which further information on the structure and plans of the UKLBF will be announced.

Attending bands

Those in attendance and agreement with the outcomes of the first meeting were:

Aldbourne Band; Black Dyke Band; Brighouse & Rastrick Band; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band; Cory Band; EverReady Band; Flowers Band; Foden's Band; Friary Brass Band; Grimethorpe Colliery Band; GUS Band; Hammonds Band; Leyland Band; Rothwell Band; the cooperation band; Tredegar Band; WFEL Fairey Band and Whitburn Band.