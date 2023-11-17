                 

Bold as Brass Contest to return in 2024

There will be 10 places up for grabs to perform to the crowds at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield next June.

Bold as Brass
  The event attracts a large crowd to the National Mining Museum in Wakefield

Friday, 17 November 2023

        

The Bold as Brass contest will return in 2024 backed by financial incentives for competitors.

The free-entry entertainment contest, returns to the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield on Saturday 15th June and will see a £50 incentive for all 10 participating bands.

The contest will be delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE) with entry now open for bands in the Second Section and below.

What's involved?

Competing bands will be asked to perform a March and a 20-minute entertainment programme. A non-competitive section will also take place to attract ensembles who just want to enjoy performing to the public.

There will be a 'People's Band' award based on audience votes as well as a wide range of trophies and noncash prizes to support the development of bands.

Aim

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The aim of Bold as Brass is to connect bands with new audiences of different ages and interests. Banding has a rich, cultural history in mining, and by marrying that with a heritage setting bands have the unique opportunity to showcase all that modern brass bands have to offer."

They added: "The event is designed to provide an opportunity for bands to perform marches within their repertoire as well as showcase their summer programmes in a space where audiences can sit and enjoy the music.

In 2022, the event drew a crowd of over 700 audience members, many of whom experienced their first brass band performance that day."

The event is designed to provide an opportunity for bands to perform marches within their repertoire as well as showcase their summer programmes in a space where audiences can sit and enjoy the musicBBE

To enter

Bands in the 2nd Section and under (as of the January 2023 section structure) can now enter, with entry closing at midnight on Monday 3rd April. There are 10 places available.

Full details and contest rules can be found on BBE's Bold as Brass webpage.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/boldasbrass

        

