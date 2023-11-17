Alls Wells with trombone prize winners

Wells Cathedral School pupil Morgan Bland and his teacher Tom Lees have won prestigious British Trombone Society Annual Awards.

Wells Cathedral School has been celebrating its trombone achievements after Year 11 pupil, Morgan Bland, won the prestigious 'Student of the Year' accolade at the recent British Trombone Society Annual Awards.

Morgan is a specialist music pupil who started at Wells two eyas ago and has been inspired in his playing by his trombone teacher Tom Lees, who also won a British Trombone Society award as 'Teacher of the Year'.

Memorable

The Awards are nominated and voted for by the Society's members, and a record number of both nominations and votes were received this year, making the achievements even more memorable.

Tom studied the trombone at the Royal Northern College of Music, before becoming the first full-time student of the sackbut (Renaissance trombone) at the Royal College of Music.

There he won a Countess of Munster major scholarship to continue his early music studies and enjoying a busy freelance career. As well as teaching at Wells Cathedral School, Tom is also trombone teacher at Latymer Upper School, St Paul's School and King's College School, and is driven to encourage and promote all aspects of the trombone, especially to youngsters.

Tailored needs

Wells Cathedral School offers musical training at the highest international level combined with a flexible programme of study tailored to individual needs. All this takes place in a happy, vibrant, stimulating and balanced environment.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "These awards further endorse our commitment to offering the highest possible standards of excellence to pupils.

Our highly regarded music department has forged a close association with the current music industry and prides itself on its ability to enable its pupils to be successful young musicians.

Recent visiting artists have included the Cory Band, Bones Apart, Onyx Brass, Carol Jarvis, Tom Hutchinson, Alan Thomas and Helen Vollam."

These awards further endorse our commitment to offering the highest possible standards of excellence to pupils Wells Cathedral School

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Close links

They added: "The department has close links with many leading conservatoires and universities in this country and abroad.

Specialist schemes of study are available on trumpet (including piccolo trumpet, Eb/D trumpet, flugelhorn, natural trumpet), French horn (including natural horn), tenor trombone (including alto trombone), bass trombone, cornet, euphonium and tuba.

Find out more

To find out more: https://wells.cathedral.school/brass/