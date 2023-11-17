Xmas voucher deal on offer in Perth

If you are looking for a new Prestige or Sovereign instrument for Christmas — it comes with a voucher bonus too...

Band Supplies have teamed up with Besson to offer a very special voucher deal at the forthcoming Scottish Festival of Brass this weekend in Perth.

You can get a £300 voucher with the purchase of a Prestige or Sovereign cornet, horn or baritone or a £500 voucher with the purchase of a Prestige or Sovereign euphonium or tuba.

The deal runs until the 24th December and all you have to do is to go up to the Band Supplies trade stand at the Scottish Festival of Brass this weekend and next to find out more from Ronnie Tennant and Euan Miekle.

Please ensure you enquire to find out full terms and conditions.