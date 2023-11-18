Report & Result: 2023 Brass in Concert Championship

Foden's add to their 2023 wish list as the world number 1 band becomes Brass in Concert Champion.

If at the beginning of 2023 Foden's had unearthed a magic lamp buried at the back of their Sandbach band room, then their trio of wishes asked of the contest genie after a quick rub of Brasso polish would surely have included the winning all three major UK championships.

That fantasy nearly became reality — and two out of three ain't bad even by Aladdin's standards given that their near miss at the Royal Albert Hall was somewhat compensated for by becoming the undisputed number 1 ranked band in the world.

Long awaited victory

On the stage of the Glasshouse International Centre for Music, which itself shines as brightly as any magic lamp on the banks of the River Tyne at night, they further endorsed that new found status by claiming a first Brass in Concert title since 2009.

The long awaited victory on a 'Prince Ali — From Rags to Riches' programme set also bagged more trophy swag than could be found in a Geordie Sultan's personal bank vault.

The high class success was embossed by a consistency of excellence that in addition to the Yamaha Roy Newsome Trophy as 2023 Champion came silverware for Quality of Performance, Entertainment & Presentation and Audience Prize, with Richard Poole ('Best Soprano') and Gary Curtin ('Best Euphonium') chipping in with well-deserved personal accolades.

A bag of prize cash worth £5,750 will be deposited in their bank vault too.

Familiar narrative

It was fully deserved; a familiar narrative tale enhanced by a series of cleverly characterised original compositions and arrangements from Jonathan Bates and Will Savage, razor sharp ensemble playing and glitter-dust individual contributions, all held together by Michael Fowles' rock-solid direction.

The polish in presentation and performance was marked — the neat multimedia links moving the tale forward to its Ray Charles 'Hallelujah' finish.

It may have only topped one individual element from the judges, but the consistency of a brace of 'Quality of Performance' runner-up placings, fourth on 'Programme Content' and a first and third on 'Entertainment & Presentation' saw them secure a seventh Brass in Concert title.

"There was so much to admire in the performance musically with such high quality of playing displayed," wrote Howard Evans, whilst fellow 'Quality of Performance' judge Margie Antrobus called it "smooth, stylish and energetic" with "beautiful and impressive soloists".

Meanwhile, David Thornton thought the programme content was "cohesive, well written and naturally upheld the narrative", whilst Simone Rebello and Jo Towler described the 'Entertainment & Presentation' as having "complete commitment" and being "very slick and polished".

Memorable year

Speaking to 4BR after the results a delighted Band Manager Mark Wilkinson added: "It's a great way to round off a memorable year. Everyone worked so hard on this given our busy schedule and special thanks go to our musical team of Jonathan Bates and Michael Fowles for putting it all together."

He added: "We hadn't won here for 14 years so this was a title we wanted to add to cement our position as the world's number 1 ranked band.

That's a great feeling of course, but we also offer congratulations to the other prize-winners and bands, and everyone associated with the Brass in Concert Championship. It's a great event that is enjoyed across the world and we're delighted to crowned its 2023 Champion."

Eikanger impact

Foden's were pushed close though by the contrasting take on the very real life story of Marie Curie presented by Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag.

Based on her reflections as her life ebbed to its conclusion in a French sanatorium in 1934, it was both touching and joyful. As at the Siddis event a few weeks ago, it produced a marked emotional impact on the audience as well as the judges through the acting skills of Irene Winter and the expertly curated music (by Fredrick Schjelderup and conductor Reid Gilje) which took the 'Programme Content' award.

In addition, the personal contributions of Gyda Matland ('Best Flugel'), Erland Oian ('Best Baritone'), Hilde Oian ('Best Tenor Horn') as well as their award winning percussion and tuba sections very nearly saw them claim a second Brass in Concert title.

Wacky and wonderful Flowers

Just behind came a third podium finish in their last four appearances at the event for Flowers, as led by Paul Holland they delivered a wacky and wonderful set inspired by the fantasy adventures of 'Alice in Wonderland'.

It captured the inspiration of the Lewis Carrol book to a musical tee (or tea in the case of the super 'Best New Composition/Arrangement' of 'Time for Tea' by composer Lucy Pankhurst, as she became the first female composer to win the award) with the classy ensemble playing and super props presentation all adding to an overall package that richly deserved its reward.

The centre-point of overall excellence (the band came 1st & 6th in Quality of Performance, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in 'Programme Content' and 'Entertainment & Presentation') came from Emily Evans.

Her stunning rendition of Lucy Pankhurst's 'Curiouser and curiouser' was a virtuoso tour-de-force, as she became only the second tenor horn player in the contest's history to take the 'Best Soloist' accolade.

A straw poll of the audience waiting for the announcement of the results all placed Foden's, Eikanger and Flowers in the title mix, although there were fans for the other top-six finishers of Brighouse & Rastrick, Fountain City and Tredegar.

Literary inspiration

Like Flowers, Brighouse was inspired by another literary classic — this time 'Peter Pan' which thanks to the originality of thought of composer/narrator Neil Brand and the arranging skills of Ian McElligott became a 'film noir' drama.

Just a bit more swashbuckling daring-do (the Mr Benn fancy dress box was raided but not really actively characterised) may have pushed them closer to podium places, although the artistic link with the BBC presenter and pianist is one that holds rich future promise.

Fountain City will return home well pleased with fifth place (a first place in 'Quality of Performance' from Howard Evans adding a boost to their 7th, 8th, 5th and 7th placed finishes from the other judges).

Led with subtle authority by MD Joe Parisi, their energised 'Both Sides Now' set, especially the cracking gospel inspired finisher 'Come Sunday', rounded off a busy visit to the UK (they also gave two other concert performances in the North West as well as the Friday evening Gala Concert) on a high.

It also saw them push Welsh champion Tredegar into sixth place, as their 'Byrdland 400' set offered a cultured twist of appreciation of the life and times of the famed English Renaissance composer.

Although it didn't quite capture the imagination of the judges, its consistency in execution allied to fine individual contributions from Dewi Griffiths (winning his third 'Best Principal Cornet' award) and Ryan Richards (his first 'Best Trombone') saw them maintain their fine record at the event.

First but not last

Elsewhere they was much to enjoy with Grimethorpe's engaging 'Tapestries' programme featuring new works from the quintet of award winning female composers Lucy Pankhurst, Halyna Ovcharenko, Dani Howard, Nadje Noordhuis and Liz Lane. It was a first in the history of the contest, and hopefully not the last.

Behind them Aldbourne's solid debut led by Glyn Williams, saw the Wiltshire band travel through time with their 'Earth to Space — The life and legacy of James Cook' set that mixed old, new and the voice of narrator Phillip Harper (not here in person with Cory but still making a mark).



As ever with Brass in Concert, subjectivity of what does and doesn't work with the audience and the judges creates a great deal of debate — and that was certainly the case with the trio of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Friary Brass and Hammonds.

Allan Withington's 'E=mc2' set linked to a presentation book featuring the exploits of the ever inquisitive young 'Albertrom' (played by an equally youthful trombone star Joe Heartfield) caught the imagination of some and not of others, whilst Friary's nautical niche look behind the soothing balm tones of Chris King presenting 'and now the Shipping Forecast' found smooth seas of appreciation (including 1st place from Jo Towler for entertainment) and a few squalls of puzzlement.

No doubting the audience demographic popularity of Hammonds' 'Sound of Music' set though who even joined in the 'Do-Re-Mi' encore, although on this occasion the judges weren't quite as taken by it.

Refinement rather than revolution

Foden's victory showed that refinement rather than revolution seems to be the current key to success at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Their programme was in essence an update on the template used for their 2022 Robin Hood set — a familiar tale aided by well defined narrative and musical characterisation, boosted by the classiest of execution.

Others have followed suit (although with 47 new arrangements and compositions on show, there was plenty of ingenuity of musical inspiration), and it was good to see that there is now a much more balanced appreciation of the use of multi-media, with the live interactions becoming increasingly professional instead.

Neat tweaks

So too with the organisers (and Frank Renton on splendid form) — with the return of the Gala Concert (featuring Fountain City and the splendid Bone-Afide trombone ensemble) and strengthening of links to European counterparts. There was also the continued support to the next generation of young players, helping Ukraine Aid and Climate Change initiatives and making neat tweaks to the awards ceremony and after-party.

With the support of a strong raft of sponsors led by Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass, who once again provided the live-broadcast to an increasing worldwide audience, the event continues to grow with careful management direction and openness.

If they find a dirty old lamp tucked away somewhere in the next months, it will be interesting to see what they will wish for in 2024.

Iwan Fox

Result:



Adjudicators: (in order)

Quality of Performance: Howard Evans/Margie Antrobus

Content: David Thornton

Entertainment & Presentation: Simone Rebello/Jo Towler

1. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 57/57/34/20/18 = 186

2. Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag (Reid Gilje): 54/54/40/17/19 = 184

3. Flowers (Paul Holland): 45/60/38/18/17 = 178

4. Brighouse & Rastrick (Garry Cutt): 51/51 /36/19/16 = 173

5. Fountain City (Joe Parisi): 60/42/26/16/14 = 158

6. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse): 48/45/30/15/12 = 150

7. Grimethorpe Colliery (Steve Phillips): 39/48/28/11/10 = 131*

8. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams): 42/36/22/12/13 = 125

9. Carlton Main Frickley (Allan Withington): 30/39/32/10/11 = 122

10. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken): 33/30/24/14/20 = 121

11. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths): 36/33/20/13/15 = 117

*5 point time penalty

Quality of Performance Award: Foden's

Entertainment & Presentation Award: Foden's

Programme Content Award: Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Audience Entertainment Award: Foden's

Best New Composition /Arrangement: Time for Tea (Lucy Pankhurst)

Best Soloist: Emily Evans (horn) — Flowers

Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's)

Best Principal Cornet: Dewi Griffiths (Tredegar)

Best Flugel Horn: Gyda Matland (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag)

Best Tenor Horn: Hilde Oian (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag)

Best Baritone: Erland Oian (Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag)

Best Euphonium: Gary Curtin (Foden's)

Best Trombone: Ryan Richards (Tredegar)

Best Bass Section: Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Best Percussion Section: Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Youngest Player: Jake Bartlett (aged 16) — Aldbourne