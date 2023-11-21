Report & Results: 2023 GBBA Own Choice & March Contest

BTM Band leads the prize winners on their trip across the River Severn.

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association own-choice test-piece and march competition took place on the weekend at Severn Vale School in Gloucester.

There was an excellent turn-out of bands from all levels performing in the inclusive event, with BTM Band taking the honours from adjudicator Stephanie Binns with a fine rendition of 'Paganini Variations'.

Extensive prizes

It also saw them take home an extensive array of silverware, with the overall victory added to with the 'Best First Section Band', 'Best Cornet', 'Best Soprano', 'Best Flugel' and 'Best Bass Section' awards. The band also took the overall and First Section 'Best March' prizes

It rounded off a busy weekend for the band as they also came third at the SEWBBA Autumn Festival in Penarth. Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page the band simply stated: "We only went and won!!!!"

Clean sweep

BTM were closely matched by Lydbrook Band whose performance of 'Essence of Time' led by Gareth Ritter was aided by their 'Best Horn Section'.

The final spot on the podium went to City of Bristol as they completed a clean sweep of Welsh led success under Craig Roberts with their rendition of 'London Overture', boosted by their 'Best Trombone Section'.

The Shirley Band took the highest placed Championship Section honours with their 'Connotations', with the highest placed Second Section band award going to Cinderford Town who performed Dean Goffin's classic 'Rhapsody in Brass'.

The Third Section honours went to Lydney's account of 'The Kingdom of Dragons' with Pillowell Silver claiming the Fourth Section prize with their performance of 'Scheherazade'.

Section B

In the Section B competition for Training and Unregistered Bands there was a Gold Award performance from Lydney Training conducted by Kevin Ford, with a Silver Award going to Lydbrook Training and Bronze to Parkend Silver.

Results:

Section A:

Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson)

2. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)

3. City of Bristol (Craig Roberts)

Additional placing to follow.

Best Championship Band: Shirley

Best First Section Band: BTM

Best Second Section Band: Cinderford Town

Best Third Section Band: Lydney Town

Best Fourth Section Band: Pillowell Silver

Solo Awards:

Championship Section: Euphonium — Shirley

First Section: Soprano (BTM)

Second Section: Euphonium (Cinderford)

Third Section: Horn (Cheltenham Silver)

Fourth Section: Cornet (Pillowell Silver)

Best Horn Section: Lydbrook

Best Trombone Section: City of Bristol

Best Bass Section: BTM

Best Percussion Section: Lydney Town

Best Cornet: Seamus Gallagher (BTM)

Best Flugel: Andrew King (BTM)

Best Euphonium: Shirley Band

Section B:

Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Lydney Training (Kevin Ford) — Gold Award

2. Lydbrook Training (Robert Morgan) — Silver Award

3. Parkend Silver (Louis Thomas) — Bronze Award

Best Youth Soloist: Lydbrook Training

Best Instrumentalist: Bertie Barzillia (Lydbrook Training)

Youngest Player: Agnes Barzillia (Lydbrook Training)

Most Under 14 Players: Lydbrook Training

March Awards:

1. BTM

2. Lydbrook

3. Forest of Dean Brass

Championship Section: Shirley Band

First Section: BTM

Second Section: Cinderford Town

Third Section: Lydney Town

Fourth Section: Pillowell Silver