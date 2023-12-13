                 

*
banner

News

Todmorden Bandstand campaign receives huge boost

The future of the Grade II listed Edwardian bandstand has been secured thanks to a fantastic campaign and a huge boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Todmorden
  The bandstand has been in a state of disrepair for many years

Wednesday, 13 December 2023

        

A long campaign to save one of the finest Edwardian public bandstands in England has received a huge boost, with the news that Todmorden Town Council has been awarded just under £250k from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Made possible by National Lottery players, it will support the restoration of the Grade II Listed structure in the town's Centre Vale Park, alongside £1.1 million already allocated to improve the public space from Todmorden Town Deal's £17.5 million investment package.

Long campaign

Built in 1914, it is one of only five surviving open fronted 'theatre' styled bandstands in the country and had been under threat of demolition for many years.

A support group called Todmorden B.R.A.S.S. (Bandstand Restoration & Support Society) was set up in 2015, whilst the campaign took a further step forward in 2019 with 4BR reporting on campaign to save it for community use.

Now, Todmorden Town Council will work the local community-led Bandstand Group who will have a role in engaging with local performing organisations.

Way forward

Reflecting on the news, Todmorden Town Council Leader, Cllr Denis Skelton stated: "The decision to take on the responsibility of ownership has unlocked the opportunity for grant funding to be secured. We now have a way forward to see this centrepiece of Centre Vale Park to be bought to life for the enjoyment of all."

Meanwhile, James Duffy, a member of Todmorden Bandstand Group added: "Our group has been working for over four years to save the Bandstand and get it restored.

Over the past two years or so, the efforts of the Todmorden Town Deal Board, Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund have really come together to find a way forward and delivered this fantastic result.

We'd like to thank everyone involved, and we will look forward to working with the Town Council to bring this wonderful building back into use."

We'd like to thank everyone involved, and we will look forward to working with the Town Council to bring this wonderful building back into useTodmorden Bandstand Group

Former glory

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

"We are delighted to support Todmorden Town Council with this project to return the magnificent Grade II Listed Bandstand to its former glory. It's wonderful to know that, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, local people will be able to come together and enjoy performances in this unique space once again."

The anticipated completion time for the Bandstand project is Spring/Summer 2025.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aMBASSADORS

Ambassador addition to National Youth Brass Band set-up

December 13 • A new Ambassador Band has been created to add to the elite music making performance experiences of members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Bolsover

Bolsover Festival of Brass comes to an end

December 13 • Financial and organisational challenges brings the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest to an end.

Dewi Griffiths

Mercer & Barker welcomes Griffiths

December 13 • Tredegar's principal cornet player Dewi Griffiths has been welcomed as a performance artist with Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces.

Todmorden

Todmorden Bandstand campaign receives huge boost

December 13 • The future of the Grade II listed Edwardian bandstand has been secured thanks to a fantastic campaign and a huge boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Derwent Brass

December 12 • DERWENT BRASS seek applications for EUPHONIUM! CHAMPIONSHIP SECTION | MIDLANDS | BBE INNNOVATION AWARD WINNER | RPS AWARDS SHORTLIST 2024 | REGIONALS 2023 PODIUM | etc. An exciting opportunity to join Derbyshire's Premier Brass Band and complete the band!

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (ECV)

December 12 • Swiss Brass Band "Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan" (ECV), contesting in Championship Section, is seeking for a new Musical Director for June 2024.. More informations on our website https://ecvbrass.ch

Lydbrook Band

December 11 • Lydbrook Band are recruiting a Front Row and Back Row Cornet player to complete its line up.. We are an ambitious, forward thinking band based in the Forest of Dean, with easy links from South Wales, Bristol & Birmingham

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top