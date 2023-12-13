Todmorden Bandstand campaign receives huge boost

The future of the Grade II listed Edwardian bandstand has been secured thanks to a fantastic campaign and a huge boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A long campaign to save one of the finest Edwardian public bandstands in England has received a huge boost, with the news that Todmorden Town Council has been awarded just under £250k from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Made possible by National Lottery players, it will support the restoration of the Grade II Listed structure in the town's Centre Vale Park, alongside £1.1 million already allocated to improve the public space from Todmorden Town Deal's £17.5 million investment package.

Long campaign

Built in 1914, it is one of only five surviving open fronted 'theatre' styled bandstands in the country and had been under threat of demolition for many years.

A support group called Todmorden B.R.A.S.S. (Bandstand Restoration & Support Society) was set up in 2015, whilst the campaign took a further step forward in 2019 with 4BR reporting on campaign to save it for community use.

Now, Todmorden Town Council will work the local community-led Bandstand Group who will have a role in engaging with local performing organisations.

Way forward

Reflecting on the news, Todmorden Town Council Leader, Cllr Denis Skelton stated: "The decision to take on the responsibility of ownership has unlocked the opportunity for grant funding to be secured. We now have a way forward to see this centrepiece of Centre Vale Park to be bought to life for the enjoyment of all."

Meanwhile, James Duffy, a member of Todmorden Bandstand Group added: "Our group has been working for over four years to save the Bandstand and get it restored.

Over the past two years or so, the efforts of the Todmorden Town Deal Board, Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund have really come together to find a way forward and delivered this fantastic result.

We'd like to thank everyone involved, and we will look forward to working with the Town Council to bring this wonderful building back into use."

We'd like to thank everyone involved, and we will look forward to working with the Town Council to bring this wonderful building back into use Todmorden Bandstand Group

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Former glory

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

"We are delighted to support Todmorden Town Council with this project to return the magnificent Grade II Listed Bandstand to its former glory. It's wonderful to know that, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, local people will be able to come together and enjoy performances in this unique space once again."

The anticipated completion time for the Bandstand project is Spring/Summer 2025.