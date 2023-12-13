Bolsover Festival of Brass comes to an end

Financial and organisational challenges brings the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest to an end.

4BR has been informed that the Bolsover Festival of Brass competition has come to an end after 18 years.

It is understood that despite extensive work by organiser Carole Crompton, it had become financially unfeasible to host future events at a venue that could offer the same performance and broadcast opportunities for competing bands.

Started in 2005, the popular festival was enhanced in 2015 with live broadcasting that reached worldwide audiences.

However, increased costs and organisational challenges at appropriate venues following the enforced break for Covid-19 has made hosting increasingly difficult.

Thanks

Speaking with 4BR Carole stated: "We have always tried to put the interests of the bands, performers and audience first and foremost in hosting the Bolsover Festival of Brass, and I hope people have appreciated that.

There have been difficulties of course, and trying to find a venue that can accommodate bands and audiences as well as ensure that the event is financially viable had become increasingly difficult.

My thanks go to the sponsors who have generously supported the event over the years and to all the bands and performers who we hope enjoyed coming to our event."

Spring Festival link

4BR understands that the British Open Championships have been informed of the decision and will make their own announcement regarding its qualification link to the Spring Festival in due course.