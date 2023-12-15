                 

Cory double helping to open British Bandsman Concert Series

The Welsh entertainers will be heading to Reading in February for a double header concert appearance to kick start ambitious series.

British Bandsman series
  Philip Harper and Cory will kick off the series in February

Friday, 15 December 2023

        

The British Bandsman Concert Series will kick off in February with Cory Band in entertainment mode not once, but twice in a day at Reading Town Hall.

Philip Harper and his band will take to the stage on Saturday 3rd February — first at 2.00pm, followed by an evening performance at 7.00pm.

The Welsh band is opening the concert series right in the heart of Reading town centre — offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy world class music making as well as restaurants and bars. Reading train station just a very short walk from the hall and within easy access just off the M4 motorway.

12 concerts

The series includes 12 concerts across 2024 and into 2025, with Cory followed by the Bone-afide trombone ensemble and Tredegar Band (Saturday June 8th — 2.00pm & 7.00pm); Hatherleigh Silver and Flowers Band (Saturday September 28th — 2.00pm & 7.00pm); Friary Brass and Foden's (Saturday October 19th — 2.00pm & 7.00pm); Black Dyke (Saturday November 23rd — 2.00pm & 7.00pm) and Aldbourne and Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 1st February 2025 — 2.00pm and 7.00pm).

Best of Brass

Organiser Rob Tompkins told 4BR: "This is a huge project that brings the very 'Best of Brass' to Reading.

We are particularly delighted that Hatherleigh Silver Band will be part of the series after being pulled out of the hat, whilst there is extra world class brass with the Bone-afide trombone ensemble."

Tickets:

Tickets for the Cory concerts are on sale through the Reading Town Hall box office: https://whatsonreading.com/venues/concert-hall/whats-on/cory-band

        

