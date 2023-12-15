Further progress made by UK Leading Bands Forum

A lively and constructive meeting sees the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) seek to make further contacts and discuss adjudication issues.

Members of the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) recently convened online for their second meeting following the inaugural formation meeting which was held in Birmingham in November.

4BR has been informed that several agenda items brought by member bands were discussed.

Voice for all

These included how the UKLBF can become a voice for all bands in the UK with the aim of representing views and opinions that could be brought to the main contest organisers and decision makers.

It was agreed that a framework of contacts for bands in each region will be developed, with views to be brought to future meetings for discussion and potential communication to contest organisers and decision-makers.

Adjudication issues

Adjudication issues were also discussed following previous consultation amongst member bands.

4BR was informed that a proposal of "necessary qualities and expectations of judges and judging panels"was provisionally agreed, with the aim set of "identifying and meeting decision-makers to share the UKLBF's opinion"in the first weeks of 2024.

Although not all members bands were in online attendance, 4BR was also informed that other issues were also discussed in what was described as "a lively, constructive and well-attended meeting".

Next meeting

The Forum's next meeting is scheduled for 17th January.

Members of the UK Leading Bands Forum include: Aldbourne; Black Dyke; Brighouse & Rastrick; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery; Cory; EverReady; Flowers; Foden's; Friary Brass; Grimethorpe Colliery; GUS Band; Hammonds; Leyland; Rothwell; the cooperation band; Tredegar; WFEL Fairey, and Whitburn Band.