                 

*
banner

News

Further progress made by UK Leading Bands Forum

A lively and constructive meeting sees the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) seek to make further contacts and discuss adjudication issues.

LEADING BANDS
  The Forum convened online for its second meeting

Friday, 15 December 2023

        

Members of the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) recently convened online for their second meeting following the inaugural formation meeting which was held in Birmingham in November.

4BR has been informed that several agenda items brought by member bands were discussed.

Voice for all

These included how the UKLBF can become a voice for all bands in the UK with the aim of representing views and opinions that could be brought to the main contest organisers and decision makers.

It was agreed that a framework of contacts for bands in each region will be developed, with views to be brought to future meetings for discussion and potential communication to contest organisers and decision-makers.

Adjudication issues

Adjudication issues were also discussed following previous consultation amongst member bands.

4BR was informed that a proposal of "necessary qualities and expectations of judges and judging panels"was provisionally agreed, with the aim set of "identifying and meeting decision-makers to share the UKLBF's opinion"in the first weeks of 2024.

Although not all members bands were in online attendance, 4BR was also informed that other issues were also discussed in what was described as "a lively, constructive and well-attended meeting".

Next meeting

The Forum's next meeting is scheduled for 17th January.

Members of the UK Leading Bands Forum include: Aldbourne; Black Dyke; Brighouse & Rastrick; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery; Cory; EverReady; Flowers; Foden's; Friary Brass; Grimethorpe Colliery; GUS Band; Hammonds; Leyland; Rothwell; the cooperation band; Tredegar; WFEL Fairey, and Whitburn Band.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Hirst dedication honoured on National homecoming to Queensbury

December 16 • Adrian Hirst's 30 years of dedication and excellence was honoured at Black Dyke's recent concert in the heart of Queensbury.

Friary

Christmas spirit flows for Friary

December 16 • A trio of performances in a brewery, church and shopping centre round off a bust 2023 for Friary Brass Band.

GUS Band

Made for sharing...

December 16 • The GUS Band is to host a brace of on-line workshops aimed at sharing good practice and inventive thinking to help bands secure their concert futures.

LEADING BANDS

Further progress made by UK Leading Bands Forum

December 15 • A lively and constructive meeting sees the UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) seek to make further contacts and discuss adjudication issues.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Longridge Band

December 15 • Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!

Bedford Town Band

December 15 • Bedford Town Band have vacancies for 2 cornet players to join our friendly band. Recently the band came 3rd at Wychavon Contest and won the soloist and best baritone prizes Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top