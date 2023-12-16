                 

News

Hirst dedication honoured on National homecoming to Queensbury

Adrian Hirst's 30 years of dedication and excellence was honoured at Black Dyke's recent concert in the heart of Queensbury.

Black Dyke Band
  Black Dyke Band honoured player and administrator Adrian Hirst at the concert

Saturday, 16 December 2023

        

Black Dyke Band brought a long awaited Christmas present back to Queensbury as they gave their annual festive concert at their local Parish Church.

The famous National Championship Trophy was perched on the pulpit next to the band for the first time since 2014 as led by Director Music Prof Nicholas Childs they entertained the packed pews of Pondasher supporters.

Presentation

The celebratory atmosphere was also enhanced by the presentation of a Long Service Award to Adrian Hirst — marking 30 years of dedication and excellence to the band as both a player and administrator.

Speaking to 4BR, Prof Childs said: "It was a triumphant return, and we were thrilled to be able to show off the National Trophy once again. My thanks go to everyone who joined us for this celebration."

Inspirational

He added: "I was particularly delighted that we were able to honour Adrian. He is everything a true bandsman should be — an inspirational man, a fantastic player, a true friend and amazing colleague.

He and his wife Karen have put their hearts and souls into Black Dyke. 30 years have passed so quickly and I'm sure there are many, many more to come."

        

