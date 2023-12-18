                 

*
banner

News

Brindle's fond farewell to Northop

Gareth Brindle has thanked Northop Band after taking his last official engagement with the British Open contenders.

Brinfle
  Gareth Brindle led the band to the British Open

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

Gareth Brindle has announced that he has undertaken his last official engagement as Musical Director of Northop Band.

Under his baton the band gained a memorable runner-up finish at the 2022 Grand Shield, propelling them into the British Open for the first time in their 130-year history.

There he led the North Wales band to an equally memorable ninth place finish as well as securing their place at the 2024 contest.

Signed off

He signed off the contest stage with victory at the North Wales Rally in November and made his final concert appearance with them at the Tung Auditorium in Liverpool alongside the Liverpool Welsh Choral on the weekend.

On his Facebook page he stated: "I've had a great time working with this band at different contests and concerts over the past 18 months. What started as a "one off"Grand Shield appearance quickly spiralled in to leading the band at their first ever appearance in the British Open.

I would like to thank all the players I've worked with at the band and wish them the very best of luck in their search for a permanent Musical Director."

        

TAGS: Northop

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cORNWALL yOUTH bAND

Double Cornish Cream to enjoy 40th anniversary concert

December 18 • The 1983 and 2023 Cornish Youth Bands will come together for a special celebration event later this month.

Brinfle

Brindle's fond farewell to Northop

December 18 • Gareth Brindle has thanked Northop Band after taking his last official engagement with the British Open contenders.

Thomas wYSS

Wyss steps down from Leyland

December 18 • Thomas Wyss steps down from the Musical Director role at Leyland Band after eight years at the helm.

Brooks

Last chord reached for Elland and Brooks

December 17 • The 11 year musical partnership between Elland Silver Band and MD Daniel Brooks has come to an end.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

December 16 • Required: Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Principal Cornet player to take the band back to the Championship Section in 2025. . If you have ambition and enjoy leading a section please apply in confidence.

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

December 16 • We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Longridge Band

December 15 • Longridge Band have an exciting and rare opportunity for a quality repiano cornet. You need to be hard working and cover principal if required. You will be part of an ambitious and social band, plus free butties and pizza as we even have a food budget!

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top