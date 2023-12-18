Brindle's fond farewell to Northop

Gareth Brindle has thanked Northop Band after taking his last official engagement with the British Open contenders.

Gareth Brindle has announced that he has undertaken his last official engagement as Musical Director of Northop Band.

Under his baton the band gained a memorable runner-up finish at the 2022 Grand Shield, propelling them into the British Open for the first time in their 130-year history.

There he led the North Wales band to an equally memorable ninth place finish as well as securing their place at the 2024 contest.

Signed off

He signed off the contest stage with victory at the North Wales Rally in November and made his final concert appearance with them at the Tung Auditorium in Liverpool alongside the Liverpool Welsh Choral on the weekend.

On his Facebook page he stated: "I've had a great time working with this band at different contests and concerts over the past 18 months. What started as a "one off"Grand Shield appearance quickly spiralled in to leading the band at their first ever appearance in the British Open.

I would like to thank all the players I've worked with at the band and wish them the very best of luck in their search for a permanent Musical Director."