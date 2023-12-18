                 

Hammonds provide home for Hohm

Daniel Hohm takes the solo euphonium seat at Hammonds.

  Daniel Hohm takes over the role at Hammonds from Mike Kilroy

Monday, 18 December 2023

        

The Hammonds Band has announced the signing of Daniel Hohm as their new solo euphonium.

RNCM student

He is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under Steven Mead and Dr David Thornton. He is also the college's first German euphonium student, supported in the UK by the German Academic Scholarship Foundation and the Hans und Stefan Bernbeck-Stiftung.

His first official engagement with the Yorkshire band will come in the New Year, with him making his contest debut at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in March.

He takes over the role from Mike Kilroy who is stepping down after a memorable two and half years in the seat.

Thrilled

Musical Director Morgan Griffiths told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be welcoming Daniel. I've been greatly impressed with his playing and I'm looking forward to working together in the next exciting chapter for the band."

He added: "I would also like to personally thank my good friend Mike who has been an inspiration to us all with his amazing playing and constant drive. His enthusiasm, which is highly infections, he will be greatly missed."

        

