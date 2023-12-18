                 

Australian's to 'Rejoice' at Adelaide National Championships

Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' leads the set-works at the Australian National Championships in 2024.

Australian Nationals
  The National Championships take place in Adelaide in South Australia

The set works to be used at the 2024 Australian National Championships have been announced.

The event takes place in Adelaide in South Australia between the 29th March and 1st April, with the principal contest venue at Elder Hall at the University of Adelaide.

World Rejoicing

Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' will be the set-work to test the A Grade Championship Section contenders. The B Grade will face Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Keystone', whilst the C Grade will perform 'Saul' by Shelley Spencer.

D Grade bands will be faced by Christopher Bond's 'Neverland', with the Junior A-C Grades performing 'Lydian Pictures' (Simon Dobson), 'Partita for Brass Band' (Edward Gregson) and 'The Castle by the Sea' (Jay Helbers).

Further details

Further details can be found at:
https://www.nationalbandchampionships.com.au/index.php

        

