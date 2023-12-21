Cooper takes lead at Central England

The experienced Stephen Cooper is the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England

Brass Band of Central England has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Cooper as its new Musical Director.

"After a successful Christmas period working with the band, we are delighted to welcome Steve in the role,"Band Manager David Kershaw told 4BR.

"We have known Steve for many years as he has numerous connections with the band, and it is great to have him formally join us. He brings a wealth of experience, and we are excited to work with him as we move into our next new chapter."

Experience

Stephen graduated from the London College of Music where he studied under James Gourlay and David Evans and was awarded the Kenwynd Beard Brass Prize and the John McCabe Director's Performance Prize.

The former euphonium player has also toured with many leading UK orchestras and has successfully guided numerous bands including Horsham, City of Coventry Brass, Ibstock Building Products Band and Sovereign Brass.

Thanks

David Kershaw added: "Steve takes over from Iain McKnight who we would like to thank for all his hard work with us over the last 12 months. We now look forward to working with Steve and professional conductor Howard Evans as we start to prepare for the forthcoming Midland Regional Championships."

Stephen is said to be "delighted"and looks forward to future successes.