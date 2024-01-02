Band tickets now available for European Championships

The competing bands can now purchase tickets for the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga — with a second public issue due on 20th January.

Bands participating at the 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga can now order their tickets for the event.

This scheme is for competitors only.

The Championship and Challenge Section bands will be able to purchase up to 40 tickets per event (or 40 Combi tickets to cover all major events). The tickets will be available up to and including 18th January. Each band has been informed by EBBA.

Players will need tickets to listen to the championships as well as get access to the Gala Concert and the Award ceremony.

Bands taking part in the European Youth Brass Band Competition (EYBBC) can order a maximum of 50 tickets per event (or 50 Combi tickets).

Players participating in the European Youth Brass Band need to buy tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday's events, but they will be given tickets for the Sunday's European Youth Championships.

General public

A second opportunity for the general public to buy separate and combi-tickets for the Championships will open on 20th January. The initial ticket allocation of 500 tickets was sold out.

Ticket prices

Combi ticket for the participating bands (includes all the tickets below) EUR 120.00

2nd May: Composers competition: EUR 15.00

3rd May: Championship Section: Set Test Piece EUR 49.00

4th May: Challenge and Championship Section: Own Choice EUR 55.00

4th May: Gala Concert and Award Ceremony: EUR 38.00

5th May: European Youth Brass Band Contest: EUR 15.00