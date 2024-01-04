                 

Countdown to Brassing Around concert

There is still time to bag a ticket for a great way to kick start your New Year of brass banding — and support the next generation of brass band reporters.

Brassing Around
  The concert is being held this weekend in Kettering

Thursday, 04 January 2024

        

There is still time to buy your ticket for the Brassing Around Gala Concert which takes place at Kettering Salvation Army Citadel (NN16 8JU) on Saturday 6th January (7.00pm).

The event will help support Elise Hale, the talented award-winning youngster who has made a huge impression on the banding movement in the UK with her enthusiasm and passion through her 'Brassing Around' Facebook site.

Young Bandsperson Award

During the last twelve months the BBE 'Young Bandsperson Award' winner has covered a wide variety of brass band events and hopes to continue to do so in the coming years.

Speaking to 4BR Elise said: "We are all geared up for the event now and we can promise plenty of fantastic music played by so many brilliant brass band players. Please come along and enjoy yourselves, it is going to be a great atmosphere and a super way to kickstart the new banding year."

Great music

There are already a host of players from bands such as Flowers, Grimethorpe, GUS, Elland Silver and more whilst the featured soloists on the night include Luke Barker, Ed Culpin and Jake Humphrey, and great music such as 'Shine As The Light', 'Valero' and 'Blackbird Special'.

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/703385112807?aff=ebdsshios

        

