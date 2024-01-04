Death of David Evans

The death has been announced of David Evans, one of most respected administrators in the Welsh banding movement.

The Welsh brass band movement has joined friends in expressing their condolences to the family of David Evans, a much-respected player and administrator who passed away on December 31st.

He joined Abertillery & District Youth Band in the early 1970's, becoming Treasurer in 1976, a post he held until 2018.

A stalwart player and member whose commitment and dedication kept the organisation going through successful and challenging times, he later became a very proud Life Member.

Popular

His commitment to Welsh banding saw him become a popular figure at numerous contest and concert events, including the National Finals at both London and Cheltenham.

David was also one of the driving forces behind the success of the Gwent Youth Contest which for many years provided a showcase for countless youngsters who played in local community youth bands.

He also served the South East Wales Brass Band Association with diligence and professionalism, holding various posts and becoming a Life Member. In addition he was an active and respected member of the Welsh Regional Committee.

The wider brass band community would have seen him working quietly behind the scenes at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham, as well as being the official 'timekeeper' at the rejuvenated Welsh Open Championships, which takes place in Newport in February.

Cornerstone

A spokesperson told 4BR: "David was one of the cornerstone people on which Welsh banding has been built — proud and supportive of all bands at all levels from the nation, but immensely dedicated and professional in all that he undertook for every band that he met and worked with in his various roles.

He will be greatly missed by everyone concerned with Abertillery Youth Band as well as the whole banding community."

Funeral details will be published a soon as they become available.