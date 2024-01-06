                 

Foden's set to enjoy new HaBiT in Towcester

The British Open and Brass in Concert Champion will head to Towcester for the outreach day.

  The two bands will put on the event which will attract 60 delegates

British Open Champion Foden's will be kicking off 2024 by taking up a new musical 'HaBiT' as they look forward to teaming up with Towcester Studio Band.

The 'Having a Blast in Towcester' (HaBiT) project on Saturday 13th January is the first of two event days that form part of community based outreach programme.

The first day will see Foden's players lead a series of afternoon workshops to over 60 delegates from the wider Northampton area before rounding of things with a concert at Northampton School for Boys (7.00pm).

Really enjoy

Speaking about the event, Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We really enjoy being part of projects of this nature as they are incredibly fulfilling experiences for all involved.

It has been some time since we have performed in the Northampton area and we are delighted to link up with our friends at Towcester Studio Band for this great initiative."

Can't wait

In response, a spokesperson for Towcester Studio Band added: "We can't wait to see the world's number 1 ranked band lead inspire players with their teaching and playing for what promises to be a great day of music making."

A special workshop band will join Foden's in the concert when a specially commissioned new work by Foden's trombone star John Barber will have its world premiere.

Concert tickets

Concert tickets can be obtained from Ticketsource at: https://shorturl.at/ahmtQ or via the Towcester Studio Band website.

        

