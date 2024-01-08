                 

*
banner

News

Foden's Youth look forward to exciting 2024

The talented youngsters of the Foden's Youth Band have plenty to look forward to this year — and there is a great opportunity to be a part of it.

Fodens
  The Foden's Youth Band will meet for the first time later this month

Monday, 08 January 2024

        

The Foden's Youth Band will hold its first rehearsal of 2024 at the end of the month ahead of what promises to be an exciting year.

It will include a visit from the Pro-Rege B-Orkest Band from the Netherlands in April, as well a joint concert with its Foden's British Open champion sibling in June.

Dutch visitors

4BR was informed that MDs Mike Fowles and Mark Bousie, along with the team of tutors are looking forward to welcoming new and existing members back to Sandbach for the first rehearsal on Sunday 28th January.

The band will welcome their Dutch visitors in April and will give a joint concert on the afternoon of Sunday 28th April in Sandbach. In June, the young players will have the opportunity to play alongside Foden's in a joint concert at the Victoria Hall in Hanley.

RNCM link

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Once again we will be working in partnership with the Royal Northern College of Music providing placements to students, giving them the opportunity to shadow the Foden's tutors as part of their studies. This partnership has proved highly inspirational for the young musicians in the band."

Encouraged

The Youth Band is open to members aged 21 or under who have reached a minimum standard of Grade 5 on a brass or percussion instrument. They meet 10 times per year in Sandbach, Cheshire on a Sunday morning (9.45am-1.15pm) with several concerts per year.

The spokesperson added: "Players are strongly encouraged to support their existing musical commitments elsewhere, and the schedule for Foden's Youth Band is aimed at assisting this.

Rehearsals are designed to stretch the young players, offering access to experienced high-profile tutors, exciting new repertoire, and high-quality direction."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.fodensband.co.uk/youth or for more information, please contact Youth Cand co-ordinator, Melanie Whyle by email fodensyouth@gmail.com

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Thomas

Flowers swoop for Thomas pairing

January 8 • Chris and Daniel Thomas are signed by the Flowers Band.

wHITBURN

Whitburn present annual awards

January 8 • The 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion has handed out the honours of its own at its recent awards night.

Brett Baker

Baker leads sales drive for Denis Wick

January 8 • Brett Baker has become the full time Director of Sales for Denis Wick Ltd.

UniBrass

Calling claims UniBrass Composition Prize

January 8 • A new work by student composer Naomi Rebecca Hill claims the UniBrass Composition title with the work set to be performed by British Open Champion Foden's.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Uppermill Band

January 7 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top