Foden's Youth look forward to exciting 2024

The talented youngsters of the Foden's Youth Band have plenty to look forward to this year — and there is a great opportunity to be a part of it.

The Foden's Youth Band will hold its first rehearsal of 2024 at the end of the month ahead of what promises to be an exciting year.

It will include a visit from the Pro-Rege B-Orkest Band from the Netherlands in April, as well a joint concert with its Foden's British Open champion sibling in June.

Dutch visitors

4BR was informed that MDs Mike Fowles and Mark Bousie, along with the team of tutors are looking forward to welcoming new and existing members back to Sandbach for the first rehearsal on Sunday 28th January.

The band will welcome their Dutch visitors in April and will give a joint concert on the afternoon of Sunday 28th April in Sandbach. In June, the young players will have the opportunity to play alongside Foden's in a joint concert at the Victoria Hall in Hanley.

RNCM link

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Once again we will be working in partnership with the Royal Northern College of Music providing placements to students, giving them the opportunity to shadow the Foden's tutors as part of their studies. This partnership has proved highly inspirational for the young musicians in the band."

Encouraged

The Youth Band is open to members aged 21 or under who have reached a minimum standard of Grade 5 on a brass or percussion instrument. They meet 10 times per year in Sandbach, Cheshire on a Sunday morning (9.45am-1.15pm) with several concerts per year.

The spokesperson added: "Players are strongly encouraged to support their existing musical commitments elsewhere, and the schedule for Foden's Youth Band is aimed at assisting this.

Rehearsals are designed to stretch the young players, offering access to experienced high-profile tutors, exciting new repertoire, and high-quality direction."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.fodensband.co.uk/youth or for more information, please contact Youth Cand co-ordinator, Melanie Whyle by email fodensyouth@gmail.com