                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn present annual awards

The 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion has handed out the honours of its own at its recent awards night.

wHITBURN
  The Whitburn Band award winners smile for the banding paparazzi

Monday, 08 January 2024

        

The Whitburn Band has named its annual award winners.

Members of the 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion enjoyed a fine evening where the band's solo Eb bass player Graham Fraser was presented with the accolade as 'Player of the Year'.

Young baritone star Charlie Boax was named 'Players' Player of the Year'. Voted for by the members of the band, it was another accolade in a year in which she impressed critics and fans alike as well as becoming the Rotary Club UK Young Musician of the Year.

Double

There was a 'double triumph' for Georgia Adamson as she was named 'Bandsperson of the Year' as well as receiving the special 'Chairman's Award'.

It recognised her outstanding contribution as both a player and administrator, especially in helping to ensure the band's participation at the European Championships in Malmo in May.

Martyn Turnbull was also given a 'Special Recognition' to make the contribution the percussionist made to the ongoing success of the Whitburn Heartlands Band, as well as additional help as the band's 'driver', helping ensure instruments arrived safely at all major destinations.

Long Service

There were also several richly deserved 'Long Service' Awards. 30 years of service was marked by presentations to stalwarts Chris and Evelyn Bradley, while Stephen Duncan, Scott Forrest, Robert Fraser and John Fraser all received 20-year medals. Band Chairman Charlie Farren, Caroline Farren and Heather McMillan were all recognised with 10-year medals.

Sibling bands

Whitburn's development bands also issued their awards for the year. Amber Gourlay was voted Whitburn Heartlands 'Players' Player of the Year', while Hamish Clark was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year'.

David Orr was named Whitburn Youth Band 'Player of the Year', Eilidh Stephenson won the Youth Band 'Bandsperson of the Year', while Nathaniel Steel and Blake Burchill were jointly awarded the Youth Band's 'Most Improved Player'.

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Thomas

Flowers swoop for Thomas pairing

January 8 • Chris and Daniel Thomas are signed by the Flowers Band.

wHITBURN

Whitburn present annual awards

January 8 • The 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion has handed out the honours of its own at its recent awards night.

Brett Baker

Baker leads sales drive for Denis Wick

January 8 • Brett Baker has become the full time Director of Sales for Denis Wick Ltd.

UniBrass

Calling claims UniBrass Composition Prize

January 8 • A new work by student composer Naomi Rebecca Hill claims the UniBrass Composition title with the work set to be performed by British Open Champion Foden's.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Uppermill Band

January 7 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top