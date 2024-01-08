Whitburn present annual awards

The 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion has handed out the honours of its own at its recent awards night.

The Whitburn Band has named its annual award winners.

Members of the 2023 Grand Shield and Scottish Champion enjoyed a fine evening where the band's solo Eb bass player Graham Fraser was presented with the accolade as 'Player of the Year'.

Young baritone star Charlie Boax was named 'Players' Player of the Year'. Voted for by the members of the band, it was another accolade in a year in which she impressed critics and fans alike as well as becoming the Rotary Club UK Young Musician of the Year.

Double

There was a 'double triumph' for Georgia Adamson as she was named 'Bandsperson of the Year' as well as receiving the special 'Chairman's Award'.

It recognised her outstanding contribution as both a player and administrator, especially in helping to ensure the band's participation at the European Championships in Malmo in May.

Martyn Turnbull was also given a 'Special Recognition' to make the contribution the percussionist made to the ongoing success of the Whitburn Heartlands Band, as well as additional help as the band's 'driver', helping ensure instruments arrived safely at all major destinations.

Long Service

There were also several richly deserved 'Long Service' Awards. 30 years of service was marked by presentations to stalwarts Chris and Evelyn Bradley, while Stephen Duncan, Scott Forrest, Robert Fraser and John Fraser all received 20-year medals. Band Chairman Charlie Farren, Caroline Farren and Heather McMillan were all recognised with 10-year medals.

Sibling bands

Whitburn's development bands also issued their awards for the year. Amber Gourlay was voted Whitburn Heartlands 'Players' Player of the Year', while Hamish Clark was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year'.

David Orr was named Whitburn Youth Band 'Player of the Year', Eilidh Stephenson won the Youth Band 'Bandsperson of the Year', while Nathaniel Steel and Blake Burchill were jointly awarded the Youth Band's 'Most Improved Player'.