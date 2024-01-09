                 

*
banner

News

BBE opens invitation to leading voices for annual conference

Brass Bands England is keen to hear from people and organisations who wish to share their creativity and experiences with others at its annual conference later this year.

bbe
  The Conference takes place in London in October

Tuesday, 09 January 2024

        

Brass Bands England is sending out an open invitation to leading voices within the brass band movement to be part of their annual Brass Band Conference later this year.

BBE told 4BR that it aimed to provide a varied conference programme that "explores the creativity and variety of the banding community, as well as showcasing how the sector can broaden its horizons reaching communities currently less represented".

Creative Communities

BBE is therefore keen to welcome input from leading voices, including bands of all levels to put forward ideas and proposals focussing on the Conference theme of 'Creative Communities'.

A spokesperson said: "The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme full of relevant insights that will open up discussion, challenge thinking and encourage critical reflection.

The programme will seek to include a mix of talks from thought leaders; practical workshops; discussion and creative elements."

The BBE Brass Band Conference 2024 will take place on Saturday 19th October at The China Exchange in London.

Session formats:

Conference sessions / presentations (of between 30 and 60 minutes) can take the form of:

Practical workshops
Insight / discussion sessions
Sharing learning through media such as a films
Programme Criteria

The overall programme will be curated to encourage a diverse range of presenters, perspectives and topics.

Strong proposals should feature:
Clear link to the conference theme
Presenters with relevant knowledge and experience
Creative and inspiring delivery approaches
Submitting a proposal

The programme will seek to include a mix of talks from thought leaders; practical workshops; discussion and creative elementsBBE

Find out more and chat

If you wish to submit a proposal idea and find out more information, go to:

https://airtable.com/appveku6d2EWSbqUc/shrPGVNS0zizvzV6i

For an informal conversation about the conference and your proposal, or to share anything you would like to see presented, please contact BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

Conference proposals will be accepted until Friday 1st March via the 2024

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Duke

Black Dyke kicks off concert season in Morley

January 9 • The National Champion heads to Morley Town Hall this weekend for their first concert of 2024.

bbe

BBE opens invitation to leading voices for annual conference

January 9 • Brass Bands England is keen to hear from people and organisations who wish to share their creativity and experiences with others at its annual conference later this year.

Brett Baker

Baker to take baton at Elland Silver

January 9 • Brett Baker is the new MD at Elland Silver as he marks a move to step down from his regular playing role at Black Dyke.

Brighouse

Irwin heads the award winners as Brighouse look ahead to 2024

January 9 • Star sop player Martin Irwin lead the way with the silverware at Brighouse & Rastrick's awards night.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Elland Silver Band

January 9 • Elland Silver Band under the new leadership of MD Brett Baker have immediate vacancies for an ambitious CORNET (position negotiable) and BBb BASS player. Rehearsals Monday Thursday 8 - 10pm at our headquarters in Elland, 5 mins from J24 M62.

Dobcross Silver Band

January 9 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top