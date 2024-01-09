BBE opens invitation to leading voices for annual conference

Brass Bands England is keen to hear from people and organisations who wish to share their creativity and experiences with others at its annual conference later this year.

Brass Bands England is sending out an open invitation to leading voices within the brass band movement to be part of their annual Brass Band Conference later this year.

BBE told 4BR that it aimed to provide a varied conference programme that "explores the creativity and variety of the banding community, as well as showcasing how the sector can broaden its horizons reaching communities currently less represented".

Creative Communities

BBE is therefore keen to welcome input from leading voices, including bands of all levels to put forward ideas and proposals focussing on the Conference theme of 'Creative Communities'.

A spokesperson said: "The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme full of relevant insights that will open up discussion, challenge thinking and encourage critical reflection.

The programme will seek to include a mix of talks from thought leaders; practical workshops; discussion and creative elements."

The BBE Brass Band Conference 2024 will take place on Saturday 19th October at The China Exchange in London.

Session formats:

Conference sessions / presentations (of between 30 and 60 minutes) can take the form of:

Practical workshops

Insight / discussion sessions

Sharing learning through media such as a films

Programme Criteria

The overall programme will be curated to encourage a diverse range of presenters, perspectives and topics.

Strong proposals should feature:

Clear link to the conference theme

Presenters with relevant knowledge and experience

Creative and inspiring delivery approaches

Submitting a proposal

If you wish to submit a proposal idea and find out more information, go to:

https://airtable.com/appveku6d2EWSbqUc/shrPGVNS0zizvzV6i

For an informal conversation about the conference and your proposal, or to share anything you would like to see presented, please contact BBE's Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

Conference proposals will be accepted until Friday 1st March via the 2024