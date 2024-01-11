                 

*
banner

News

Two new members join AoBBA ranks

Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea have completed their training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Stuart Gray and Colum OShea
  Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea are new full members of AoBBA

Thursday, 11 January 2024

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the appointment of two new full members.

Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea have successfully completed its trainee programme and are now available to be invited by contest promoters to judge at events.

Stuart Gray

Stuart Gray is a trombonist and conductor from the North East who has played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia Orchestra, the Orchestra of Opera North, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Ulster Orchestra.

He has worked as a peripatetic music teacher for over thirty years and is currently musical director of Durham Miners Association Band.

Having spent the last eighteen months on AoBBA's trainee programme, he said he was "delighted"to become a full member and thanked the adjudicators who were kind enough to mentor him."

"They were so generous with their time and advice. I'm looking forward to putting their advice and the excellent training into practice. It has been a most enjoyable experience from start to finish."

Colum O'Shea

Colum O'Shea played with is former player with Blidworth Welfare Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands. Since 2013, he has been Musical Director of Newark & Sherwood Concert Band and is a member of Brass Band Conductors' Association. He most recently worked with Chapeltown Silver Prize Band.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "The trainee scheme has been a fantastic opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced musicians in the brass band movement.

I've been fortunate to experience all aspects of contesting and gain first-hand experience across all sections. I now look forward to representing AoBBA at contests in the future."

More information

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Stuart Gray and Colum OShea

Two new members join AoBBA ranks

January 11 • Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea have completed their training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Mike Cavanagh

Cavanagh to become dedicated baritone lead at RNCM

January 11 • The growing demand for specialist baritone teaching sees the RNCM appoint Mike Cavanagh as its dedicated instrument tutor.

Tina Mortimer

Mortimer gives EverReady Area boost

January 11 • The experienced Tina Mortimer returns to EverReady Band on principal cornet.

manganzini

New lead at Andover Town

January 11 • The West of England Championship contenders welcome Sara Maganzini as their new professional conductor.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

January 11 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a THIRD CORNET vacancy which they'd like to fill ASAP ahead of contest appearances at the Welsh Open, L&SC Regionals, SCABA and British Open Spring Festival.

Linthwaite Band

January 10 • We are a friendly 4th section band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, and looking forward to the area contest on the 2nd of March, but we have a vacancy for Bb bass to complete our line up.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

January 10 • Calling all London Eb Bass players! Want to join a band with a great repertoire, interesting gigs and contests and a lively social calendar, yes? Then Putney and Wimbledon are the band for you. Go on...you know you want to....

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top