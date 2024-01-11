Two new members join AoBBA ranks

Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea have completed their training to become full members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has announced the appointment of two new full members.

Stuart Gray and Colum O'Shea have successfully completed its trainee programme and are now available to be invited by contest promoters to judge at events.

Stuart Gray

Stuart Gray is a trombonist and conductor from the North East who has played with the Royal Northern Sinfonia Orchestra, the Orchestra of Opera North, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Ulster Orchestra.

He has worked as a peripatetic music teacher for over thirty years and is currently musical director of Durham Miners Association Band.

Having spent the last eighteen months on AoBBA's trainee programme, he said he was "delighted"to become a full member and thanked the adjudicators who were kind enough to mentor him."

"They were so generous with their time and advice. I'm looking forward to putting their advice and the excellent training into practice. It has been a most enjoyable experience from start to finish."

Colum O'Shea

Colum O'Shea played with is former player with Blidworth Welfare Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands. Since 2013, he has been Musical Director of Newark & Sherwood Concert Band and is a member of Brass Band Conductors' Association. He most recently worked with Chapeltown Silver Prize Band.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "The trainee scheme has been a fantastic opportunity to learn from some of the most experienced musicians in the brass band movement.

I've been fortunate to experience all aspects of contesting and gain first-hand experience across all sections. I now look forward to representing AoBBA at contests in the future."

