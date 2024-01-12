Keen cross border challenge at Welsh Open

14 bands from as far afield as Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cornwall and the home nation will battle it out for the Welsh Open title in Newport next month.

14 bands will compete at this year's Welsh Open Entertainment Championship, which will take place on Saturday 17th February at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport (11.00am start).

Bands will be competing not only to take home the magnificent CISWO Trophy and a first prize of £1,000, but also to gain the invitation that is on offer to compete at this year's British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May.

Cross border

The contest has attracted bands from both sides of the River Severn, with a warm welcome for English contenders Chapeltown Silver from Yorkshire, Forest Dean Brass and Lympstone from the West of England and MK Brass and Wantage Silver from London & Southern Counties.

The defending champion is Ebbw Valley Brass and the adjudicator will be Sheona White.

Tickets can be purchased on teh day.

Competing bands:



BTM Band

Chapeltown Silver Prize

City of Cardiff Melingriffith

Ebbw Valley Brass

Filton Concert Brass

Forest of Dean Brass

Llwydcoed

Lympstone Band

MK Brass

Parc & Dare

Pontardulais

Tongwynlais Temperance

Tylorstown

Wantage Silver