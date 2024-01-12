                 

*
banner

News

Keen cross border challenge at Welsh Open

14 bands from as far afield as Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cornwall and the home nation will battle it out for the Welsh Open title in Newport next month.

Welsj Open
  The Welsh Open takes place in Newport on February 17th

Friday, 12 January 2024

        

14 bands will compete at this year's Welsh Open Entertainment Championship, which will take place on Saturday 17th February at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport (11.00am start).

Bands will be competing not only to take home the magnificent CISWO Trophy and a first prize of £1,000, but also to gain the invitation that is on offer to compete at this year's British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May.

Cross border

The contest has attracted bands from both sides of the River Severn, with a warm welcome for English contenders Chapeltown Silver from Yorkshire, Forest Dean Brass and Lympstone from the West of England and MK Brass and Wantage Silver from London & Southern Counties.

The defending champion is Ebbw Valley Brass and the adjudicator will be Sheona White.

Tickets can be purchased on teh day.

Competing bands:


BTM Band
Chapeltown Silver Prize
City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Ebbw Valley Brass
Filton Concert Brass
Forest of Dean Brass
Llwydcoed
Lympstone Band
MK Brass
Parc & Dare
Pontardulais
Tongwynlais Temperance
Tylorstown
Wantage Silver

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

New Year signings to make Newtown debuts with Tredegar

January 12 • Welsh champion kick off a busy 2024 with new signings in the ranks

Gavin Higgins

Higgins French Horn Concerto to be given world premiere in Wales

January 12 • A new French Horn Concerto written by composer Gavin Higgins for Ben Goldscheider will be given a double world premiere in Wales this weekend.

BrookWright

Music for all seasons....

January 12 • BrookWright Music has just produced 120 different musical ways to help keep the funds coming in for bands...

Brighouse

New perc signing at Brighouse

January 12 • The West Riding band welcomes a new addition to their percussion section ahead of a busy 2024.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

January 12 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS for the Blackpool Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Boarshurst Silver Band

January 11 • Bb BASS VACANCY at BOARSHURST SILVER BAND (1st Sect NW Area). Having successfully appointed a Solo trombone we are just looking for a Bb bass player to complete our team. We rehearse Mon and Thurs 8 - 10pm at our own bandroom in Saddleworth..

wantage silver band

January 11 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a THIRD CORNET vacancy which they'd like to fill ASAP ahead of contest appearances at the Welsh Open, L&SC Regionals, SCABA and British Open Spring Festival.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top