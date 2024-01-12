Keen cross border challenge at Welsh Open

14 bands will compete at this year's Welsh Open Entertainment Championship, which will take place on Saturday 17th February at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport (11.00am start).
Bands will be competing not only to take home the magnificent CISWO Trophy and a first prize of £1,000, but also to gain the invitation that is on offer to compete at this year's British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool in May.
Cross border
The contest has attracted bands from both sides of the River Severn, with a warm welcome for English contenders Chapeltown Silver from Yorkshire, Forest Dean Brass and Lympstone from the West of England and MK Brass and Wantage Silver from London & Southern Counties.
The defending champion is Ebbw Valley Brass and the adjudicator will be Sheona White.
Tickets can be purchased on teh day.
Competing bands:
BTM Band
Chapeltown Silver Prize
City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Ebbw Valley Brass
Filton Concert Brass
Forest of Dean Brass
Llwydcoed
Lympstone Band
MK Brass
Parc & Dare
Pontardulais
Tongwynlais Temperance
Tylorstown
Wantage Silver