Music for all seasons....

BrookWright Music has just produced 120 different musical ways to help keep the funds coming in for bands...

With bands coming out of the caroling season, a new playing resource from BrookWright Music is aimed to help enable small ensembles to keep giving public performances — and help raise money.

All Tuned Up

'All Tuned Up — 120 Famous Tunes for All Occasions' has been specially designed to provide an invaluable resource that can be used throughout the year. The arrangements have been expertly created by Andrew Wainwright, David E. Jones, Dean H. Jones and Steven Ponsford.

Every musical gap

Speaking to 4BR, Andrew Wainwright of Brook Wright Music described it as being "able to fill every musical gap up to another Christmas!"

Tunes are drawn from genres including classical, hymns, folk and patriotic songs and tunes to form a comprehensive play list that can cover weddings, funerals, graduation ceremonies, parties, proms, remembrance, thanksgiving and simply fund raising occasions.



They have been tailored so that a small ensemble of just five players cover all parts, but can also be used up to a full band ensemble. It also features flexible parts in a wide variety of transpositions.

PDF and hard copy

The series is available in both PDF and hard copy, both of which are available from the BrookWright Music website at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/all-tuned-up

All Tuned Up is available as a Full Set or Brass Band set. Individual books can only be purchased as hard copies, although Full Scores can be purchased as PDF from this website.

Preview video

A preview video of several of the tunes can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmodRrXQRRs

A full list of tunes can be viewed in the images in the product descriptions on the BrookWright website. At the end of the Part 1 Bb book are four a capela tunes for Remembrance/Memorial occasions.