Higgins French Horn Concerto to be given world premiere in Wales

A major new Concerto written by composer Gavin Higgins specially for French Horn virtuoso Ben Goldscheider accompanied by the National Orchestra of Wales will be given double world premiere in Swansea and Cardiff this weekend.

Swansea and Cardiff

Led by conductor Jaime Martin the work provides the centrepiece of a programme at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall (Staurday 13th — 3.00pm) and Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall (Sunday 14th — 3.00pm) that also includes Brahms' 'Second Symphony' as well as Hubert Parry's 'Elegy for Brahms'.

Gavin Higgins compositional output in his role as Composer in Association with the National Orchestra of Wales has won widespread critical acclaim, with his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' claiming both a Royal Philharmonic Society and South Bank Sky Arts Award in 2023. The work also received its Norwegian premiere last year.

Ben Goldscheider is also no stranger to the brass band world having performed the Edward Gregson 'Horn Concerto' with Tredegar Band at St Martin in the Fields last year.

Significant

Speaking to musical journalist Robert Hugill on his classical music website 'Planet Hugill', Ben stated: "Gavin has written a work that is simultaneously a true Horn Concerto to its core: It explores many tropes associated with the instrument; an Eb Horn Choral reminiscent of Wagner's Ring, a programmatic connection to Nature, lively fanfares and a virtuosic, joyful Rondo reminiscent of, well, most Horn Concertos!

With that in mind, however, the work very much looks forward and breaks new ground. In terms of sheer scope, it may be the most significant contribution for quite some time Ben Goldscheider

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Performances:



Swansea: Saturday 13th January (3.00pm)

Brangwyn Hall

Tickets available at door

Cardiff: Sunday 14th January (3.00pm)

BBC Hoddinott Hall

Cardiff Millennium Centre

Tickets at box office