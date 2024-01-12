                 

*
banner

News

Higgins French Horn Concerto to be given world premiere in Wales

A new French Horn Concerto written by composer Gavin Higgins for Ben Goldscheider will be given a double world premiere in Wales this weekend.

Gavin Higgins
  The premiere is being given by Ben Goldscheider alongside the National Orchestra of Wales

Friday, 12 January 2024

        

A major new Concerto written by composer Gavin Higgins specially for French Horn virtuoso Ben Goldscheider accompanied by the National Orchestra of Wales will be given double world premiere in Swansea and Cardiff this weekend.

Swansea and Cardiff

Led by conductor Jaime Martin the work provides the centrepiece of a programme at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall (Staurday 13th — 3.00pm) and Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall (Sunday 14th — 3.00pm) that also includes Brahms' 'Second Symphony' as well as Hubert Parry's 'Elegy for Brahms'.

Gavin Higgins compositional output in his role as Composer in Association with the National Orchestra of Wales has won widespread critical acclaim, with his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' claiming both a Royal Philharmonic Society and South Bank Sky Arts Award in 2023. The work also received its Norwegian premiere last year.

Ben Goldscheider is also no stranger to the brass band world having performed the Edward Gregson 'Horn Concerto' with Tredegar Band at St Martin in the Fields last year.

Significant

Speaking to musical journalist Robert Hugill on his classical music website 'Planet Hugill', Ben stated: "Gavin has written a work that is simultaneously a true Horn Concerto to its core: It explores many tropes associated with the instrument; an Eb Horn Choral reminiscent of Wagner's Ring, a programmatic connection to Nature, lively fanfares and a virtuosic, joyful Rondo reminiscent of, well, most Horn Concertos!

With that in mind, however, the work very much looks forward and breaks new ground. In terms of sheer scope, it may be the most significant contribution for quite some time."

With that in mind, however, the work very much looks forward and breaks new ground. In terms of sheer scope, it may be the most significant contribution for quite some timeBen Goldscheider

Performances:


Swansea: Saturday 13th January (3.00pm)
Brangwyn Hall
Tickets available at door

Cardiff: Sunday 14th January (3.00pm)
BBC Hoddinott Hall
Cardiff Millennium Centre
Tickets at box office

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

New Year signings to make Newtown debuts with Tredegar

January 12 • Welsh champion kick off a busy 2024 with new signings in the ranks

Gavin Higgins

Higgins French Horn Concerto to be given world premiere in Wales

January 12 • A new French Horn Concerto written by composer Gavin Higgins for Ben Goldscheider will be given a double world premiere in Wales this weekend.

BrookWright

Music for all seasons....

January 12 • BrookWright Music has just produced 120 different musical ways to help keep the funds coming in for bands...

Brighouse

New perc signing at Brighouse

January 12 • The West Riding band welcomes a new addition to their percussion section ahead of a busy 2024.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

January 12 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS for the Blackpool Areas to complete our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook.

Boarshurst Silver Band

January 11 • Bb BASS VACANCY at BOARSHURST SILVER BAND (1st Sect NW Area). Having successfully appointed a Solo trombone we are just looking for a Bb bass player to complete our team. We rehearse Mon and Thurs 8 - 10pm at our own bandroom in Saddleworth..

wantage silver band

January 11 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship Section) have a THIRD CORNET vacancy which they'd like to fill ASAP ahead of contest appearances at the Welsh Open, L&SC Regionals, SCABA and British Open Spring Festival.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top