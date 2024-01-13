Gray to lead Conducting Weekend

Russell Gary will once again lead a special two level weekend conducting course with the Bathgate Band later this year.

It follows on from the success of the 2023 course and will see the Yamaha artist oversea two levels of workshop tuition â€” one for established conductors wishing to extend their conducting skill sets and one as foundation level for those wishing to start on a conducting career or brush up on fundamental skills.

It will be held in Livingston on the 18th and 19th of April.

Two levels

Speaking to 4BR Russell said: "This continues the success of the course we held last year, with the Foundation Course being led by the experienced conductor Stuart Black and the Bathgate Youth Band.

We will look to really put the foundation blocks in place for conductors wishing to start a conducting career or just want to ensure their basic techniques are correct. It's open to everyone regardless of experience and is about building confidence."

Main course

He added: "The main course is aimed at more experienced conductors who wish to improve on their skill sets in technique and understanding, rehearsal confidence and planning. We will be working with the senior Bathgate Band. It's more detailed and forensic, but still plenty of fun."

The course will finish with a concert in the Howden Park Performing Arts Centre where all delegates from both courses present and conduct a piece.

Interested

If you are interested in attending the course at either level, please contact:

Stuart Black: sblack.flugel@gmail.com