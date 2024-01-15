Withington to make North of England Area debut with Easington

Allan Withington will direct Easington Colliery at the North of England Regional Championships in March.

Allan Withington will make the journey from his home in Norway to direct Easington Colliery Band at this year's North of England Regional Championship in Durham in March.

Most respected

Speaking about the news, a spokesperson for the band which will be looking to return to the Royal Albert Hall for the second time in three years said: "Allan is one of the most respected and successful conductors in the banding world.

We also delighted that the equally experienced Graeme Tindall will work alongside him in preparing the band following the recent departure of MD Stephen Malcolm."

They added: "We would like to take the opportunity to thank Stephen for his hard work and dedication over the previous two years, including leading us to Albert Hall qualification himself in 2022 and a fine performance at the Final."

Ambitious

Allan, who is also taking Carlton Main Frickley at the Yorkshire Area this year, told 4BR that he is looking forward to making his North of England Area debut with the band. "After many years of working around the world, I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with a band with an interesting and ambitious musical outlook.

Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' is a great piece and I'm really looking forward to working with Easington hopefully helping the band to secure a return to the Royal Albert Hall."