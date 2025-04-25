                 

*
banner

News

National Youth Band sells out in Halifax

The National Youth Band of Great Britain will be joined by the British Army Brass Band for a sell out concert in Halifax this weekend.

NYBBGB
  The concert in Halifax is already sold out

Friday, 25 April 2025

        

A sold-out audience will pack the pews at Halifax Minster this weekend for the second Easter concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Once again led by guest Course Director Colonel David Barringer MVO MBE, the band will perform in a joint concert on Saturday April 26th (2.00pm) alongside the British Army Brass Band conducted by Major Brenden Wheeler in a programme based on the theme of 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants'.

Second sell out

The event further strengthens the connection between the NYBBGB and The Royal Corps of Army Music, which has seen the young players given unparalleled opportunity to learn new skills sets that will help them in their future careers.

It also follows the success of the concert given by the 90 strong NYBBGB Band in Tidworth on 19th April, which attracted a sell-out audience and gained widespread critical acclaim.

2025 sees the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, with the concert theme taking inspiration from those whose enormous courage and ultimate sacrifice brought peace.

Thrilled

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been thrilled by the reception from the first sell out concert in Tidworth and delighted that we have had such a response to the second in Halifax.

The connection with The Royal Corps of Army Music continues to be a huge success, and we are thrilled to share the stage with the British Army Brass Band for this event."

We have been thrilled by the reception from the first sell out concert in Tidworth and delighted that we have had such a response to the second in HalifaxNYBBGB

Big Band Tribute to Jesus in Tibet

In the first half the NYBBGB will perform the march 'Echoes of Youth' written by British Army Brass Band player LCpl Ashley Marston, as well as 'Lest We Forget', 'Opus One and Big Band Tribute' and Philip Wilby's major test-piece, 'Lowry Sketchbook'.

The British Army Brass Band will also showcase its considerable talents by giving a performance of Simon Dobson's major composition 'Jesus in Tibet', as well as 'Pater Noster' (featuring LCpl Emily Wilson), 'Into the Darkness They Go, The Wise and the Lonely' and 'Defend Every Inch', before the massed band finale of 'The Peacemakers'.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Music

Own choice works revealed for Stavanger

April 25 • A wide ranging selection of major test-piece works will be performed in Stavanger.

NYBBGB

National Youth Band sells out in Halifax

April 25 • The National Youth Band of Great Britain will be joined by the British Army Brass Band for a sell out concert in Halifax this weekend.

bRADOFRD

Bradford boost for Black Dyke Band

April 25 • The Yorkshire champion's involvement in Bradford's celebration as the UK City of Culture on Radio 2 has gained widespread plaudits.

Brass Monkeys

Podcast: The Brass Monkeys Episode 7

April 25 • The latest episode of the banding podcast with a Welsh flavour is now out, with an interview with Nia Lloyd Williams of Rhyl Silver Band

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Sunday 27 April • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby In Ashfield NG17 8LA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 4 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

April 24 • Great opportunity for a PERCUSSIONIST to join this already talented section in what is already a band with a full brass section. We are looking to enhance our percussion section as we prepare for Nationals in September . Enjoyable playing and social band!

Hathersage Band

April 24 • SECOND TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Chinnor Silver

April 22 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are recommencing rehearsals on 28th Monday at 11am in our bandroom and we would love you to join us.. We welcome players of all abilities who just fancy a friendly fun blow with cake and coffee thrown in.. Its all free so join us.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top