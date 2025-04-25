National Youth Band sells out in Halifax

The National Youth Band of Great Britain will be joined by the British Army Brass Band for a sell out concert in Halifax this weekend.

A sold-out audience will pack the pews at Halifax Minster this weekend for the second Easter concert given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Once again led by guest Course Director Colonel David Barringer MVO MBE, the band will perform in a joint concert on Saturday April 26th (2.00pm) alongside the British Army Brass Band conducted by Major Brenden Wheeler in a programme based on the theme of 'Standing on the Shoulders of Giants'.

Second sell out

The event further strengthens the connection between the NYBBGB and The Royal Corps of Army Music, which has seen the young players given unparalleled opportunity to learn new skills sets that will help them in their future careers.

It also follows the success of the concert given by the 90 strong NYBBGB Band in Tidworth on 19th April, which attracted a sell-out audience and gained widespread critical acclaim.

2025 sees the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, with the concert theme taking inspiration from those whose enormous courage and ultimate sacrifice brought peace.

Thrilled

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been thrilled by the reception from the first sell out concert in Tidworth and delighted that we have had such a response to the second in Halifax.

The connection with The Royal Corps of Army Music continues to be a huge success, and we are thrilled to share the stage with the British Army Brass Band for this event."

We have been thrilled by the reception from the first sell out concert in Tidworth and delighted that we have had such a response to the second in Halifax NYBBGB

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Big Band Tribute to Jesus in Tibet

In the first half the NYBBGB will perform the march 'Echoes of Youth' written by British Army Brass Band player LCpl Ashley Marston, as well as 'Lest We Forget', 'Opus One and Big Band Tribute' and Philip Wilby's major test-piece, 'Lowry Sketchbook'.

The British Army Brass Band will also showcase its considerable talents by giving a performance of Simon Dobson's major composition 'Jesus in Tibet', as well as 'Pater Noster' (featuring LCpl Emily Wilson), 'Into the Darkness They Go, The Wise and the Lonely' and 'Defend Every Inch', before the massed band finale of 'The Peacemakers'.