Ursula Jones and Sarah Willis presented with RPS honours

uRSULA jONES
  Sarah Willis and Ursula Jones OBE were joIn an elite company of honorary members of the RPS

Tuesday, 16 January 2024

        

Two remarkable women, Ursula Jones OBE and Sarah Willis, have been made Honorary Members of the Royal Philharmonic Society in recognition of their outstanding services to music.

The presentations were made at a special event at the Royal College of Music in London hosted by its Brass Faculty.

Joyful event

The joyful event saw Sarah join an ensemble of current horn students to perform 'The Hunters' Chorus' from Weber's 'Der Freischutz', as well as The Beatles' 'Yesterday', and 'Que Rico el Mambo' from her forthcoming recoding, 'Mozart y Mambo'.

Head of Brass Amos Miller then presented a 'Q&A' with Sarah and Ursula tracing their amazing life stories in music.

Since 1826, the RPS has presented Honorary Membership in recognition of those who devote their lives to music and uplifting others with it.

Luminary

Presenting their certificates at the event, RPS Chief James Murphy said that Sarah was a "luminary" who matched "colossal energy with extraordinary spirit".

She was a "role model" who has used her position "to radiate classical music's wonders, forever making time amidst the most intensive orchestral schedule to present television programmes, lead educational ventures and masterclasses, and harness digital technology to further music's aura."

Sarah's latest album, 'Mozart y Mambo — La bella Cubana', the third volume in its series, has recently been released.

For further details go to:
https://sarah-willis.com/mozart-y-mambo-la-bella-cubana

The duo now join a list of recipients that include Mendelssohn and Berlioz through Ravel, Stravinsky, Yehudi Menuhin and Pierre Boulez to Janet Baker and more recently Evelyn Glennie

Musical icon

In addressing the life and career of Ursula Jones OBE he said that she was "nothing short of a musical icon" who continues to enjoy "an extraordinary life in music".

She was also "one of the great brass champions" be it by raising funds or presenting numerous bursaries and awards in the name of her late husband, the great trumpeter Philip Jones.

He added that "she is also a force for the future, forever rolling up her sleeves and giving her all to build a pathway for new generations to shine."

'Brass Spectacular — in memory of Philip Jones', organised by Ursula Jones, takes place at 6.00pm on Saturday 17th February at St John's Smith Square in London.

For further details go to: https://www.sjss.org.uk/events/brass-spectacular-memory-philip-jones

        

