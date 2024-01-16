Area previews at Boarshurst

If you want to get an early preview of all five Area set-works then head to Boarshurst Band Club next month.

The Boarshurst Band Club will present its annual Area Championships preview evening on Sunday 18th February (7.15pm)

It will feature bands from the North-West and Yorkshire regions previewing their set-works and gaining additional insight from 'guest adjudicator', Jack Capstaff.

Performers

City of Bradford will preview the top section test-piece, 'Variations on an Enigma', with Flixton Band previewing 'High Peak'.

Local bands Delph, Greenfield and Dobcross Youth will perform 'Triptych', 'Corineus' and 'Music for Jock Tamson', the Second, Third and Fourth Section set-works.

Tickets priced at £4 are available on the door.

Championship Section: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke): City of Bradford

First Section: High Peak (Eric Ball): Flixton Band

Second Section: Triptych (Philip Sparke): Delph Band

Third Section: Corineus (Christopher Bond): Greenfield Band

Fourth Section: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie): Dobcross Youth