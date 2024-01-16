Career opportunity at BBE

Brass Bands England is looking to appoint a new member of the team.

Brass Bands England (BBE) is recruiting for a new Events & Communications Assistant, with an initial 8-month contract.

The role is part-time and hybrid — one that can suit those with existing responsibilities.

Role

BBE is looking for an enthusiastic individual with some experience in communications and the delivery of events within the arts sector.

The successful candidate will work closely with the Events and Marketing teams, supporting the delivery of BBE's core programme in addition to new projects such as Brass Band Week and the recently announced Youth Fest.

It's the perfect time for anyone interested in event delivery to join the BBE Team BBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Busy and exciting

BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann, commented: "This year is already shaping up to be a busy and exciting one; Elevate will have its first performance at the Blackpool Tower, and The Brass Band Conference comes to London.

It's the perfect time for anyone interested in event delivery to join the BBE Team."

Applications

Applications close on Monday 12th February at 9.00am.

To find out more and apply, visit the BBE career page at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

