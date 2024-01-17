Extra ConsTest attractions

There will be plenty of musical attractions on offer at this year's ConsTest Championship which takes place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 6th April.
In addition to a great day of competitive action, after the 2024 Champion has been announced, the 'The Fluorescent Brassolescents' fronted by student Alex Thomson will perform a selection of Arctic Monkeys songs arranged for brass ensemble.
Flowers Band
Following this Flowers Band will take to the stage for a Gala Concert appearance featuring their acclaimed Brass in Concert 'Alice in Wonderland' set, followed by a post-results party in the Eastside Jazzclub fronted by the exciting ensemble. 'The Ambrassadors'.
Array of entertainment
Speaking about hosting the popular event for a second time, ConsTest Director, Mikey Foley-Hall told 4BR: "I'm incredibly grateful to have such an array of entertainment to offer. ConsTest will be another wholly rewarding day for all — from first to last note!"
Entry into ConsTest is still available until February 15th, for Championship, 2nd and 4th Section bands.
More information:
More information on how to enter can be found at: www.constest.co.uk/information
Tickets are available now at: www.constest.co.uk/tickets