                 

*
banner

News

Dalmellington welcomes Robertson for in-house battles

Besson artist Chris Robertson will both adjudicate and perform at Dalmellington Band's in-house Slow Melody competition

Dalmelington
  The in-house competition takes place at Dalmellington Community Centre

Thursday, 18 January 2024

        

The Dalmellington Band will host its 79th annual in-house Slow Melody Competition next month with its players having to impress guest adjudicator Chris Robertson, the euphonium soloist of Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The Besson artist will also be the guest soloist for the end of day concert on Saturday 3rd February (which starts with the solos at 2.00pm) as well as enjoying the hospitality at Dalmellington Community Centre that will be provided at the evening 'bring a bottle' buffet.

Important event

Band spokesperson Duncan McCluskie told 4BR: "The event has been a staple of the band's diary for such a long time and it is a tradition we feel is very important to us.

It also offers a great day of music making, so we open the doors to visitors and have the added bonus of being able to hear the brilliant Chris Robertson in action with the full band too."

        

TAGS: Dalmellington

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe sT jOHN

BBE links with St John Ambulance to offer first aid discount

January 18 • Brass Bands England members will be able to enjoy a substantial saving on first aid training with St John Ambulance

UniBrass

Fountain and Foden's headline UniBrass Gala Concert

January 18 • The principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra and the world's number 1 ranked band will provide the Gala Concert entertainment at this year's UniBrass Championships.

Elland

Youth music at the Minster

January 18 • Elland Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Training, HD9 Youth Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble will provide the entertainment at Halifax Minster next month.

Dalmelington

Dalmellington welcomes Robertson for in-house battles

January 18 • Besson artist Chris Robertson will both adjudicate and perform at Dalmellington Band's in-house Slow Melody competition

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player.. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. Bass Trombone. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Brunel Brass Organisation

January 17 • As we approach this years area in Torquay in the Championship Section we require one more Back Row Cornet Player ( Position Negotiable )

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top