Dalmellington welcomes Robertson for in-house battles

Besson artist Chris Robertson will both adjudicate and perform at Dalmellington Band's in-house Slow Melody competition

The Dalmellington Band will host its 79th annual in-house Slow Melody Competition next month with its players having to impress guest adjudicator Chris Robertson, the euphonium soloist of Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The Besson artist will also be the guest soloist for the end of day concert on Saturday 3rd February (which starts with the solos at 2.00pm) as well as enjoying the hospitality at Dalmellington Community Centre that will be provided at the evening 'bring a bottle' buffet.

Important event

Band spokesperson Duncan McCluskie told 4BR: "The event has been a staple of the band's diary for such a long time and it is a tradition we feel is very important to us.

It also offers a great day of music making, so we open the doors to visitors and have the added bonus of being able to hear the brilliant Chris Robertson in action with the full band too."