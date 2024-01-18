BBE links with St John Ambulance to offer first aid discount

Brass Bands England members will be able to enjoy a substantial saving on first aid training with St John Ambulance

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new partnership with St John Ambulance, offering its members a 15% discount on the cost of first aid and mental health training.

St John Ambulance is recognised across the country as a leading provider of first aid training, supplies and event services.

As part of the partnership, BBE has worked with St John to curate a programme of training options suitable for banding activity, as well as producing an accompanying guide titled: 'Essential considerations for brass bands in first aid training.'

Speaking about the partnership, BBE Membership Development Manager Alex Parker told 4BR: "All bands are required by law to have 'suitable' first aid provision at all their activities, whether that's a rehearsal or a tour away performing.

Our new resource, created with the team at St John Ambulance, will help answer what is deemed 'suitable' and get the right training in place for own events and activities."

Alex added: "St John Ambulance rarely offer discounts on their training, so this is a fantastic deal for BBE members. Many will now find it cheaper to book using their BBE membership as they will struggle to get a better rate elsewhere."

The partnership also covers mental health first responder training, helping bands ensure the wellbeing of their players to better support and retain their membership.

Deals on offer cover courses ranging from first aid at work, through to paediatric first aid and defibrillator training, as well as annual refresher courses and requalification.

BBE members can log into their Member Resource's library and search for the First Aid resource, where they will be able to purchase a voucher for a discounted course.

Lorraine Knight, St John Ambulance National Account Manager told 4BR: "St John Ambulance is proud to partner with Brass Bands England to help bring our training to the members at a 'special' rate to help support the brass band sector in increasing the level of first aid training taking place."

