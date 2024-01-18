                 

*
banner

News

BBE links with St John Ambulance to offer first aid discount

Brass Bands England members will be able to enjoy a substantial saving on first aid training with St John Ambulance

bbe sT jOHN
  Brass Bands England has linked up with St John Ambulance

Thursday, 18 January 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new partnership with St John Ambulance, offering its members a 15% discount on the cost of first aid and mental health training.

St John Ambulance is recognised across the country as a leading provider of first aid training, supplies and event services.

Essential

As part of the partnership, BBE has worked with St John to curate a programme of training options suitable for banding activity, as well as producing an accompanying guide titled: 'Essential considerations for brass bands in first aid training.'

Speaking about the partnership, BBE Membership Development Manager Alex Parker told 4BR: "All bands are required by law to have 'suitable' first aid provision at all their activities, whether that's a rehearsal or a tour away performing.

Our new resource, created with the team at St John Ambulance, will help answer what is deemed 'suitable' and get the right training in place for own events and activities."

Fantastic deal

Alex added: "St John Ambulance rarely offer discounts on their training, so this is a fantastic deal for BBE members. Many will now find it cheaper to book using their BBE membership as they will struggle to get a better rate elsewhere."

The partnership also covers mental health first responder training, helping bands ensure the wellbeing of their players to better support and retain their membership.

Deals on offer cover courses ranging from first aid at work, through to paediatric first aid and defibrillator training, as well as annual refresher courses and requalification.

St John Ambulance rarely offer discounts on their training, so this is a fantastic deal for BBE members. Many will now find it cheaper to book using their BBE membership as they will struggle to get a better rate elsewhereBBE

Log in



BBE members can log into their Member Resource's library and search for the First Aid resource, where they will be able to purchase a voucher for a discounted course.

Lorraine Knight, St John Ambulance National Account Manager told 4BR: "St John Ambulance is proud to partner with Brass Bands England to help bring our training to the members at a 'special' rate to help support the brass band sector in increasing the level of first aid training taking place."

Find out more

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/first-aid

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe sT jOHN

BBE links with St John Ambulance to offer first aid discount

January 18 • Brass Bands England members will be able to enjoy a substantial saving on first aid training with St John Ambulance

UniBrass

Fountain and Foden's headline UniBrass Gala Concert

January 18 • The principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra and the world's number 1 ranked band will provide the Gala Concert entertainment at this year's UniBrass Championships.

Elland

Youth music at the Minster

January 18 • Elland Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Training, HD9 Youth Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble will provide the entertainment at Halifax Minster next month.

Dalmelington

Dalmellington welcomes Robertson for in-house battles

January 18 • Besson artist Chris Robertson will both adjudicate and perform at Dalmellington Band's in-house Slow Melody competition

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player.. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. Bass Trombone. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Brunel Brass Organisation

January 17 • As we approach this years area in Torquay in the Championship Section we require one more Back Row Cornet Player ( Position Negotiable )

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top