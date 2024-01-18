European Championship ticket sales open on January 20th

The general sale of tickets for the 2024 European Brass Band Championships to be held in Palanga in Lithuania between the 27th April and 5th May will go on sale from 10.00am on Saturday 20th January.
The festival is being organised by Palangos Orkestras, and will see a selection of ticketing options available
Fantastic event
An EBBA spokesperson said: "The event will see bands and performers from across Europe gather in a celebration of music-making for the most important and prestigious contest in the brass banding calendar.
The European brass band family will be in Lithuania for the first time, and we are looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic event."
The 45th European Brass Band Championships in association with World of Brass will take place in the Palanga Concert Hall.
Ticket options:
Combi Ticket: (All events included): 130 Euro
Composer Competition (Thursday 2nd May): 15 Euro
Championship Section (set test only on Friday 3rd May): 49 Euro
Challenge Section and Championship Section (own-choice on Saturday 4th May): 55 Euro
Gala Concert and Award Ceremony (Saturday 4th May): 38 Euro
Development and Premier Section (including Farewell Concert) of European Youth Championships (Sunday 5th May): 15 Euro
How to book:
The general ticket sales for all European Brass Band Championships events will open at 10am on 20 January via: www.ebbc2024.orkestras.pro
Programme of events:
Saturday 27th April:
European Youth Brass Band (EYBB)
Musical Director Philip Harper (first gathering)
Tuesday 30th April:
EYBB Concert
Klaipeda Concert Hall
Wednesday 1st May:
EYBB Outdoor Concert
Thursday 2nd May:
Final Concert European Composers Competition
Palanga Concert Hall
The Cory Band and EYBB
Friday 3rd May:
Opening Ceremony (by invitation only)
Palanga Amber Museum Friday
Championship Section (Test Piece)
Palanga Concert Hall
Saturday 4th May:
Challenge Section (Own Choice programme incl. set test piece)
Palanga Concert Hall
Championship Section (Own Choice)
Palanga Concert Hall
Saturday 4th May:
Grand Gala Concert and Award Ceremony
EYBB and Cory Band
Palanga Concert Hall
Brass Party with Big Al and the Jokers
Sunday 5th May:
European Youth Brass Band Contest
Development Section & Premier Section
Palanga Concert Hall
Farewell Concert EBBC 2024 with EYBB and Award Ceremony
Palanga Concert Hall