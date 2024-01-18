European Championship ticket sales open on January 20th

If you want to book your tickets for the 2024 European Championships in Palanga then tickets go on sale from Saturday 20th January.

The general sale of tickets for the 2024 European Brass Band Championships to be held in Palanga in Lithuania between the 27th April and 5th May will go on sale from 10.00am on Saturday 20th January.

The festival is being organised by Palangos Orkestras, and will see a selection of ticketing options available

Fantastic event

An EBBA spokesperson said: "The event will see bands and performers from across Europe gather in a celebration of music-making for the most important and prestigious contest in the brass banding calendar.

The European brass band family will be in Lithuania for the first time, and we are looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic event."

The 45th European Brass Band Championships in association with World of Brass will take place in the Palanga Concert Hall.

Combi Ticket: (All events included): 130 Euro

Composer Competition (Thursday 2nd May): 15 Euro

Championship Section (set test only on Friday 3rd May): 49 Euro

Challenge Section and Championship Section (own-choice on Saturday 4th May): 55 Euro

Gala Concert and Award Ceremony (Saturday 4th May): 38 Euro

Development and Premier Section (including Farewell Concert) of European Youth Championships (Sunday 5th May): 15 Euro

The general ticket sales for all European Brass Band Championships events will open at 10am on 20 January via: www.ebbc2024.orkestras.pro

Saturday 27th April:



European Youth Brass Band (EYBB)

Musical Director Philip Harper (first gathering)

Tuesday 30th April:



EYBB Concert

Klaipeda Concert Hall

Wednesday 1st May:



EYBB Outdoor Concert

Thursday 2nd May:



Final Concert European Composers Competition

Palanga Concert Hall

The Cory Band and EYBB

Friday 3rd May:



Opening Ceremony (by invitation only)

Palanga Amber Museum Friday

Championship Section (Test Piece)

Palanga Concert Hall

Saturday 4th May:



Challenge Section (Own Choice programme incl. set test piece)

Palanga Concert Hall

Championship Section (Own Choice)

Palanga Concert Hall

Saturday 4th May:



Grand Gala Concert and Award Ceremony

EYBB and Cory Band

Palanga Concert Hall

Brass Party with Big Al and the Jokers

Sunday 5th May:



European Youth Brass Band Contest

Development Section & Premier Section

Palanga Concert Hall

Farewell Concert EBBC 2024 with EYBB and Award Ceremony

Palanga Concert Hall