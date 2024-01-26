Heaton Legacy documentary released

The remarkable life and music of composer Wilfred Heaton is explored in a new documentary release by Paul Hindmarsh and Foden's Band.

The remarkable life of composer and musician Wilfred Heaton has been captured in a special documentary released on the www.wobplay.com media platform, with his music performed by the Foden's Band under Michael Fowles.

The Heaton Legacy

'The Heaton Legacy' is presented by Paul Hindmarsh, whose academic research and love of his subject has brought a treasure trove of new information and previously unheard repertoire to the fore.

It has been released to coincide with the British Open Champion's performance at this year's RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester.

The documentary and music can be enjoyed either streamed or downloaded on either the www.wobpay.com platform or through www.worldofbrass.com



