Worldwide entries sought for BBCA competition

The Brass Band Conductors' Association is hoping for another global response to its 2024 Conducting Competition.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association's (BBCA) is inviting entries for its 2024 Conducting Competition.

The flagship event is open to conductors at all levels from anywhere in the banding world.

Video entries

Candidates are asked to submit their video entries by the close of Thursday 11th April for shortlisting, from which 10 semi-finalists will be invited to take part in the competition final day at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 15th June.

Speaking of the event, BBCA Chair, James Holt said: "I'm delighted the Association is launching the competition again. From its return in 2021 it has grown and now attracts an international entry of conducting talent.

We are keen to provide opportunities for the development of conductors and thrilled that we will be inviting the winner to work with a leading conductor as part of the prize this year."

Candidates should submit their video entries for shortlisting by the BBCA panel for an invite to the live semi-final.

Finalists

The finalists will conduct a 15-minute rehearsal of Hammonds Band on a section of the set pieces, closely observed by the two competition adjudicators. Five conductors will progress to the final, which will consist of a rehearsal and performance of a concert item as part of the evening's gala concert.

All semi-finalists will receive feedback from the adjudication panel on their conducting skills. Non-shortlisted BBCA members will receive audio feedback on their videos.

Last year's winner, Matthew Ryan, enjoyed the opportunity to work with Russell Gray and the Foden's Band in their National Championship preparations, and to conduct them at Regent Hall on the eve of the National Final.

Top tips

You can listen to Russell Gray as he passes on his tips for preparing videos for conducting competitions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrD1V44HpxA

How to enter

For further details go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association