First look at the new Besson euph in Blackpool

Head to the Band Supplies trade stand and you can get the chance to see the new Besson BE969 David Childs euphonium.

Of the many musical attractions that will be on show at the Winter Gardens on Saturday — one that will surely interest the legion of euphonium players will be found on the Band Supplies trade stand.

It will be the first chance to have a look at the brand-new David Childs Besson BE969 euphonium — and for one day only.

After a successful pre-launch testing in Palanga last weekend with select performers, Besson has brought It to the UK for customers visiting the Band Supplies stand to see close up.

New breed

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "This is one of the most eagerly anticipated new instrument launches in the company's recent history.

The concept was initially for the American market, but it soon became apparent that it has the perfect characteristics for the new breed of euphonium performers — leanly toned, hugely flexible and artistically refined.

Design changes

They added: "New design changes link the instrument to tradition but still allowing with an interchangeable adjustable mouthpiece receiver for a variety of small to large shank mouthpieces to be used depending on the player's choice.

The 11.5' bell makes for a lightweight feel and brighter sound (Not 11' or ' 12' found on other BE models) and the model will be available to order with or without a trigger."

The instrument will be on display on the Band Supplies stand throughout the day.