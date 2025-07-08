                 

*
banner

News

Central England lead for Phillips

The experienced Steve Phillips has become the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England.

Steve Phillips
  The experienced Steve Phillips take son the role as Musical Director

Tuesday, 08 July 2025

        

Brass Band of Central England has announced the appointment of the experienced Stephen Phillips as its new Musical Director.

With a distinguished career as a player and conductor, most recently as resident conductor at Grimethorpe Colliery Band, he was welcomed in the role by Band Manager David Kershaw, who told 4BR: "We are thrilled that Steve has accepted the position and have enjoyed collaborating with him for the past few months.

His passion, drive, and dedication to creating music is infectious. We look forward to building a strong future together."

Dedicated team

The University of Salford graduate holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in conducting and has a strong educational background, having served as a Headteacher and Ofsted inspector.

Speaking about the appointment he added: "I've had the pleasure of getting to know the band over the last few months. It is clear to me that they are a dedicated team striving to constantly improve and create music of the highest standard.

I look forward to building on the band's rich legacy as we move into the next chapter."

        

TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Fest

Brass sounds fill the air at Youth Fest in Barnet

July 8 • BBE's 'Brass Fest' event saw over 200 young players provide fantastic entertainment and great music making in Barnet.

Steve Phillips

Central England lead for Phillips

July 8 • The experienced Steve Phillips has become the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England.

Anthony Smith

New solo euphonium at Cory

July 8 • Anthony Smith becomes the new solo euphonium player at the Brass in Concert champion ahead of their British Open challenge.

Gota

Gota goodbye to Thomsen

July 8 • The successful musical partnership between Swedish champion Gota Brass Band and conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

July 7 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, TUBA and BASS TROMBONE. We are an enthusiastic band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome you to join us and our inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

Epping Forest Band

July 7 • Epping Forest band have a vacancy for solo horn. We are a friendly 3rd section band with a variety of gigs through out the year. We have our own band hut with close to links with London Underground central line and the M11 motorway.

Concert Brass Poynton

July 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting - Not a learners Band. Rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (short comfort break). We seek a front row cornet and a Tenor Horn and A Tenor Trombone and Bass Trom too..

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top