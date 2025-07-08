Central England lead for Phillips

The experienced Steve Phillips has become the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England.

With a distinguished career as a player and conductor, most recently as resident conductor at Grimethorpe Colliery Band, he was welcomed in the role by Band Manager David Kershaw, who told 4BR: "We are thrilled that Steve has accepted the position and have enjoyed collaborating with him for the past few months.

His passion, drive, and dedication to creating music is infectious. We look forward to building a strong future together."

Dedicated team

The University of Salford graduate holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in conducting and has a strong educational background, having served as a Headteacher and Ofsted inspector.

Speaking about the appointment he added: "I've had the pleasure of getting to know the band over the last few months. It is clear to me that they are a dedicated team striving to constantly improve and create music of the highest standard.

I look forward to building on the band's rich legacy as we move into the next chapter."