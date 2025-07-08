                 

Brass sounds fill the air at Youth Fest in Barnet

BBE's 'Brass Fest' event saw over 200 young players provide fantastic entertainment and great music making in Barnet.

Barnet in North London was recently filled with the sound of brass banding with the staging of Brass Bands England's second 'Youth Fest'.

Held at its popular 'artsdepot' cultural venue, the non-competitive event emphasised the importance of participation, collaboration, and the enjoyment of music-making.

It saw the audience treated to a vibrant programme of accessible repertoire — ideal for young performers and those just beginning their brass band journey.

Performances and workshops

In addition to the on-stage performances, bands also took part in interactive workshops run by BBE's Brass Foundations team, offering players the chance to explore new music and develop their ensemble skills in a fun, supportive environment.

Those taking part included: Gospel Oak Primary School (London); Haberdashers Elstree Prep Schools (Elstree); Camden Youth Brass (London); Harting CE Primary School (West Sussex); Barnet Education Arts Trust â€” Training Brass Band (London); Barnet Youth Brass Band (London) andSt Albans City Youth Band.

Incredible energy

Reflecting on the successful day, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "The energy was incredible. To see so many young musicians on stage having fun and playing their hearts out: It's exactly what Youth Fest is all about."

Among the event's special guests was Councillor Danny Rich, the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, who praised the commitment of the young musicians, saying that it had been "a great privilege"to be able to recognize the dedication and effort that was on show, and that it has been "an honour"to host the event.

The atmosphere was relaxed and encouraging, and it was wonderful to see so many brilliant young performers having fun making music togetherBarnet Youth Brass Band

Performance fun

Peter Yarde Martin, Musical Director of Barnet Youth Brass Band also expressed his delight in being able to take part, adding: "We had so much fun performing. Our musicians enjoyed learning pieces by ear in a street brass workshop, hearing other young bands play, and performing our own set of pieces in front of an enthusiastic audience!

The atmosphere was relaxed and encouraging, and it was wonderful to see so many brilliant young performers having fun making music together."

        

