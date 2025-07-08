New solo euphonium at Cory

Anthony Smith becomes the new solo euphonium player at the Brass in Concert champion ahead of their British Open challenge.

Cory Band has announced the appointment of Anthony Smith to the role of solo euphonium.

The experienced performer and soloist is a product of the Bristol Easton Salvation Army where he played for 14 years before becoming Bandmaster in 2013. He was also a member of the International Staff Band for eight years.

He joined Filton Concert Brass near Bristol in 2010 and was solo euphonium for 12 years, gaining widespread acclaim for his contest performances and award-winning solo features.

Delighted

Speaking about his appointment, the Besson artist said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the band under Philip Harper.

It's a real honour to be part of a band with such a rich heritage, and I look forward to becoming part of the Cory Band family."

Impressed

In welcoming him to the Brass in Concert champion's ranks, Philip Harper said: "Anthony impressed everyone with his debut performance with the band at Ludlow this last weekend.

I look forward to taking the next steps of our musical journey together."

Open look

In looking ahead to the second half of the contesting year, the MD added: "We have three other permanent principals making their British Open debuts alongside Anthony in Martin Britt (soprano), Sheona White (horn) and Brett Baker (trombone), so it will certainly be a new-look Cory Band taking to the stage.

With Prokofiev's wonderful music and such a high profile occasion to savour, we are all looking forward with great relish to this, and then beyond!"