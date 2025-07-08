Gota goodbye to Thomsen

The successful musical partnership between Swedish champion Gota Brass Band and conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

Swedish Champion Gota Brass has announced that the highly successful eight-year musical partnership with conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

Appointed in 2018 he led the band to five consecutive National titles from 2018 to 2023, as well as spearheading the band's emergence as a growing force at the European Championships — gaining top-10 finishes against Europe's elite bands in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Instrumental

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Michael has been absolutely instrumental in the progress of the band, and we would not be where we are today if it weren't for his dedication, musicality and personality."

The conductor's last appearance with the band came at the recent Gala Concert at the Aalborg Music Festival, where his achievements were appreciated by a large and appreciative audience.

Absolute best

The spokesperson added: "It was a wonderful ending on home turf leading the band in a great programme for an ecstatic audience.

We wish Michael the absolute best in his future musical endeavours and hope to welcome him back in the future."

Great joy

Reflecting on his tenure Michael told 4BR: "After eight unforgettable years as conductor it is now time for me to say goodbye and pass the torch.

It has been an honour and a great joy to stand before this amazing band — not just as the musical leader, but as a part of a strong community. We have grown a great deal together and it has been so inspiring for me to take part and assist on this journey."

He added: "Saying goodbye is never easy, but I'm doing it with a heart filled with pride and gratitude. I look forward to following their ongoing journey, and I know that the future shines bright for Göta Brass Band."

New lead at Nationals

The band has also announced that they will be led ta the Swedish National Championships later this year by English conductor Ryan Watkins.

The Hepworth Band Musical Director stated: "I'm incredibly excited to direct the band at the National Championships. It's a thrilling experience to continue the excellent work of Michael and a privilege to work with such a dedicated and passionate group of musicians."