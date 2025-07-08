                 

*
banner

News

Gota goodbye to Thomsen

The successful musical partnership between Swedish champion Gota Brass Band and conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

Gota
  Michael Thomsen led the band to European prominence during his tenure

Tuesday, 08 July 2025

        

Swedish Champion Gota Brass has announced that the highly successful eight-year musical partnership with conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

Appointed in 2018 he led the band to five consecutive National titles from 2018 to 2023, as well as spearheading the band's emergence as a growing force at the European Championships — gaining top-10 finishes against Europe's elite bands in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Instrumental

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Michael has been absolutely instrumental in the progress of the band, and we would not be where we are today if it weren't for his dedication, musicality and personality."

The conductor's last appearance with the band came at the recent Gala Concert at the Aalborg Music Festival, where his achievements were appreciated by a large and appreciative audience.

Absolute best

The spokesperson added: "It was a wonderful ending on home turf leading the band in a great programme for an ecstatic audience.

We wish Michael the absolute best in his future musical endeavours and hope to welcome him back in the future."

Great joy

Reflecting on his tenure Michael told 4BR: "After eight unforgettable years as conductor it is now time for me to say goodbye and pass the torch.

It has been an honour and a great joy to stand before this amazing band — not just as the musical leader, but as a part of a strong community. We have grown a great deal together and it has been so inspiring for me to take part and assist on this journey."

He added: "Saying goodbye is never easy, but I'm doing it with a heart filled with pride and gratitude. I look forward to following their ongoing journey, and I know that the future shines bright for Göta Brass Band."

Saying goodbye is never easy, but I'm doing it with a heart filled with pride and gratitudeMichael Thomsen

New lead at Nationals

The band has also announced that they will be led ta the Swedish National Championships later this year by English conductor Ryan Watkins.

The Hepworth Band Musical Director stated: "I'm incredibly excited to direct the band at the National Championships. It's a thrilling experience to continue the excellent work of Michael and a privilege to work with such a dedicated and passionate group of musicians."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Fest

Brass sounds fill the air at Youth Fest in Barnet

July 8 • BBE's 'Brass Fest' event saw over 200 young players provide fantastic entertainment and great music making in Barnet.

Steve Phillips

Central England lead for Phillips

July 8 • The experienced Steve Phillips has become the new Musical Director of Brass Band of Central England.

Anthony Smith

New solo euphonium at Cory

July 8 • Anthony Smith becomes the new solo euphonium player at the Brass in Concert champion ahead of their British Open challenge.

Gota

Gota goodbye to Thomsen

July 8 • The successful musical partnership between Swedish champion Gota Brass Band and conductor Michael Thomsen has come to an end.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

The Hepworth Band - A Summer Proms Concert

Sunday 20 July • Hepworth United Sports Club, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth. HD9 1RN

Petworth Town Band - Ebernoe Horn Fair

Friday 25 July • Ebernoe Cricket Ground GU28 9LD

Petworth Town Band - Dorset House School Fete

Saturday 26 July • Dorset House School RH20 1PB

Vacancies »

Petworth Town Band

July 7 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, TUBA and BASS TROMBONE. We are an enthusiastic band with a full calendar of engagements. We would welcome you to join us and our inspirational MD Paula Streeter.

Epping Forest Band

July 7 • Epping Forest band have a vacancy for solo horn. We are a friendly 3rd section band with a variety of gigs through out the year. We have our own band hut with close to links with London Underground central line and the M11 motorway.

Concert Brass Poynton

July 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting - Not a learners Band. Rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (short comfort break). We seek a front row cornet and a Tenor Horn and A Tenor Trombone and Bass Trom too..

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top