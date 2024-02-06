                 

News

Foden's RNCM performance now on Wobplay

Foden's absorbing fusion of musical flavours to open the 2024 RNCM International Brass Band Festival can now be enjoyed again and again...

Foden's
  Foden's opened the 2024 festival in Manchester

Tuesday, 06 February 2024

        

The first performance from a memorable 2024 RNCM International Brass Band Festival has just been released on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

Titan

It features British Open and Brass in Concert champion Foden's under the baton of Michael Fowles who provided the substantive start to the event on the Friday evening — one described as "an absorbing infusion of musical flavours", and by Artistic Director Dr David Thornton as "the Titan of the moment of the brass banding world".

Iconic test-pieces from Malcolm Arnold and Percy Fletcher was counterbalanced by the acerbic wit of Hans Werner Henze and heartfelt emotion of Dorothy Gates, whilst exciting new voices were heard with works by Ignacio Freijo and Kamea Nemeth.

There was also a towering concerto performance of featured soloist Sheona White to add to the evening's entertainment.

To enjoy: www.wobplay.com

Programme:

Introduction & Welcome from Dr David Thornton
Fantasy for Brass Band (Malcolm Arnold)
Legend of a Giant (Kevin Houben)
Soloist: Sheona White
Hope (Dorothy Gates)
Allpamanta (Ignacio Freijo)
Pest is where the Noise is at (Kamea Nemeth)
Ragtimes & Habaneras (Hans Werner Henze)
An Epic Symphony (Percy Fletcher)

        

