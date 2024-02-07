                 

Five star review for Whitburn, White and Keli

The riveting brass band story wows the critics again — as Whitburn, Sheona White and the story of Keli wows the critics in Scotland.

Keli
  The performance gained a 5 star review in The Scotsman newspaper

Wednesday, 07 February 2024

        

A new production of 'Split the Air' and its coruscating stage play 'Keli' by Ivor Novello award winning composer Martin Green featuring Whitburn Band and tenor horn star Sheona White, formed part of a critically acclaimed five star performance at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow last week.

Described by The Guardian newspaper as a "riveting story of teenage desperation, depression and fulfilment through music" it has captivated audiences ever since its first production in 2022.

Profoundly moving

Once again the central performance of 'Keli' by actor Anna Russell Martin as well as that of her musical 'voice' performed Sheona White and of the Scottish Champion made a huge impression on the audience as well as critics at Tramway in Glasgow, with 'The Scotsman' newspaper in its five star review calling it a "profoundly moving collaboration."

Golden thunder

The band was described as producing a "golden thunder" of sound that was capable of "erupting with seismic force", whilst Sheona White's playing saw "notes belling elegantly from her tenor horn".

As part of what the main character Keli said was a brass band's ability "to build huge f*****g cathedrals of sound"the band conducted by Bryan Allen rounded off the production by performing part of Philip Wilby's 'Astralis'.

        

Keli

