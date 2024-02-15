ISB to make Paisley return

                 

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will make a long awaited return to Paisley in May.

Thursday, 15 February 2024

        

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be making a long awaited and welcome return to Scotland when they perform at Paisley Methodist Central Hall on Saturday 18th May (7.00pm)

It is understood to be their first to the Paisley are for many years and will combine their 'Brass Spectacular' concert under Bandmaster Stephen Cobb with their ministry activities.

Thrilled

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to welcome the ISB to use and to bring their unique musicianship for everyone to enjoy. Further details will be release in due course, but we hope that as many people as possible take the opportunity to hear them perform."

Tickets

Tickets: www.seaty.co.uk/paisleyisb

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

ISB

