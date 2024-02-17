                 

News

AMP Charity aims to create more youth opportunities with new image

The AMP youth charity aims to increase its impact and reach — including its links to organisations such as Brass Bands England

AMPCharity
  The charity has rebranded itself as AMP

Saturday, 17 February 2024

        

NYMAZ, the youth music development charity launched in 2001 to champion the transformative potential of music for thousands of children and young people in North Yorkshire has changed its name.

It will now be called AMP, as part of its mission to extend its engagement, in terms of impact and location.

Overcome barriers for youth

The charity has partnered with music professionals and practitioners for over twenty years to overcome barriers to music for young people — from pre-school to young adults, and will now see it drive increased in-person and digital engagement in sound and music to more people nationally, as well as North Yorkshire.

The new identity and direction have been developed with input from the charity's young trustees and producers all aged 18-25, who were asked for feedback on the name and the design of the new logo, as well as plans for the organisation.

Accessible Music Pathways

AMP stands for Accessible Music Pathways, with the new concept designed to be flexible and playful, allowing the acronym to be used in different ways for initiatives the charity is set to drive and create.

Sarah McWatt, Director at AMP said: "The evolution of our brand is not just cosmetic, it's about reflecting our commitment to young people. It shows how far we have come, but also looks to the future as we work to amplify even more young voices.

We may be based in North Yorkshire, but advances in technology and ways of working means that more people, locally and nationally, can benefit from our work."

The charity currently has strong links with world-class musicians and sector specialists including Brass Bands England, Opera North, Orchestras Live, Live Music Now, Sound Connections, SAA-uk and Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment4BR

Major plans and links

4BR was informed that AMP has major plans to develop innovative music activities.

This includes its upcoming Opera North concert that can be accessed online, a digital resource to bring a unique blend of Western and Indian classical music to Early Years settings all over the country, and a bank of concerts and resources that can be streamed directly into classrooms, as well as webinars and written resources.

Find out more

It has also worked with North Yorkshire Music Hub, and North Yorkshire Libraries, as well as many regional music hubs throughout the country, and is open to working with new partners, both nationally and in North Yorkshire.

To find out more go to: www.amp-music.co.uk

        

AMP Charity aims to create more youth opportunities with new image

